Bianca Censori Wears a Fur Jacket and Appears Serious While Out With Kanye West and North West

Bianca Censori opted for a more modest look while dining out with her husband Kanye West and his daughter, North West, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian, on Saturday night. The model, known for her daring fashion choices, wore a fur coat, which was something from her usual revealing attire, as noted by The US Sun. This change in style has sparked speculation among her family members, who reportedly disapprove of Kanye's perceived influence over his wife. Nonetheless, the Yeezy designer's fur jacket concealed her toned physique entirely, featuring a large white zipper down the front.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Stefano Guidi

She styled her brunette hair in an elegant updo and chose a natural makeup look. Her outfit included fitting black pants paired with tall-heeled boots. Meanwhile, North and Kanye coordinated in matching all-black outfits. Kanye wore loose-fitting black parachute pants with a matching hooded sweatshirt, accessorized with black Nike gloves and sunglasses. North sported bedazzled black sweatpants and a football jersey with the number 75, complemented by a black satin bonnet. Censori and North held hands, and North beamed joyfully during the outing.

Censori's more covered-up appearance coincides with rumors that Kardashian was unhappy with how her ex-husband's new spouse dressed when around their children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, according to Page Six. A source recently said, “Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.” Despite their past differences, it seems that Censori and Kardashian are making efforts to reconcile. Both were seen showing their support for Kanye at the Vultures listening party in San Francisco earlier this month.

Furthermore, Censori's father has placed the blame on Kanye for his daughter's troubling behavior, prompting him to request a face-to-face meeting with the contentious rapper. He has allegedly reached out to Kanye, urging him to travel to Australia for a conversation. This decision followed Censori's mother reuniting with her daughter and son-in-law in Los Angeles during one of Kanye's performances. She is said to have informed her husband about Kanye's intimidating behavior, leading him to take action. "Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react," an insider said.

"Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits," the insider added. Since getting together with her rapper partner, Censori has been turning heads with a series of daring outfits. Just recently, she made a bold statement at the Cheesecake Factory in West Hollywood, California, donning a sheer bodysuit with booty shorts, showcasing her figure. Before that, she made headlines by going underwear-free in another see-through bodysuit while out in Los Angeles with Kanye.