Beyond the Family: Did John F. Kennedy’s Alleged Mistresses Fall Victim to the Curse?

John F. Kennedy’s family has been at the forefront of numerous tragedies, attracting much public attention. From assassinations to plane crashes, the family went through it all, and eventually, people began calling it the Kennedy family curse.

Turns out, the curse was so potent that it did not even spare the women who were involved with the 35th U.S. president.

Though Kennedy had a number of alleged mistresses, his involvement with Mary Pinchot Meyer raised a lot of eyebrows. The reason? – Her shocking death just months after Kennedy was killed. What made her death all the more surprising was the fact that she met her end in a manner similar to that of Kennedy.

OTD In 1964: JFK’s mistress Mary Pinchot Meyer is murdered in Washington. Her private diary is reportedly taken by James Angleton after her death. 1973: Gerald Ford is appointed Vice President. Despite Ford violating national security he is confirmed. #JFKassassinationboard pic.twitter.com/lmC6QlkEjd — The JFK Assassination Board ©️ 🇺🇲 🌎 (@BoardJfk) October 12, 2019

In the 1999 book, A Very Private Woman: The Life and Unsolved Murder of Presidential Mistress Mary Meyer, by Nina Burleigh, a segment discussed the fact that Meyer’s death was not random. Burleigh wrote, “She was shot in the head.” Moreover, a witness reportedly looked over the wall and saw a man standing near her corpse.

Shortly after, the police arrived at the scene and arrested Ray Crump Jr., a Black male who was soaking wet because he fell into the Potomac River while fishing. The authorities, however, never found the gun that killed Meyer.

In 1965, Crump Jr. pled not guilty and was acquitted at trial due to lack of evidence.

With the individual becoming free and no other suspects in the killing, people started making conspiracy theories of their own. Burleigh wrote, “The theory is that she had to die because she knew too much.”

She noted that Meyer died 10 days after the Warren Commission report was released, prompting speculations that perpetrators may have felt that the socialite “had to be silenced.” Burleigh added, “She lived in a world of secrets… the secrets of spies running complicated international plots, trying to control a dangerous world at the dawn of the nuclear age.”

What added to the mystery was hours after her assassination, James Jesus Angleton, the then chief of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) counterintelligence, broke into her artist studio to find her diary. In a separate report from History, the episode of Marilyn Monroe’s mysterious death was also discussed in this regard, which occurred just a year before Kennedy’s death.

Possible cause of her death: Marilyn Monroe died from acute barbiturate poisoning on the night of August 4, 1962, at her home in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Toxicology reports later revealed lethal concentrations of Nembutal and chloral hydrate in her system, leading the coroner to… pic.twitter.com/SptWSC022g — S.K (@SonOfKadiri) February 21, 2026

Monroe was found dead in 1962 in her Los Angeles. She was found nude, with a telephone in one hand and empty bottles of pills spilled around the room. Following an investigation, authorities shut down her case.

The Los Angeles police stated that her death was “caused by a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs and that the mode of death is probable suicide.” The unforeseen demise of the actress raised suspicion, feeding the rumor mill on how her alleged high-profile fling with the 35th president led to her death.