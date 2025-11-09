Beyond the Diamond Rings and Fame — The Real Story of the Beckhams

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been the “It” couple for over 25 years now. They have four kids and seemed to be in love ever since they started dating. The former Spice Girl and soccer player pairing seems right out of a dream at the surface level.

They look amazing together, have built a business empire and are almost royalty in the eyes of many, now that David is knighted. But when one looks closely, there are several cracks in their relationship.

Apart from the lavish lifestyle and David showering Victoria with diamond rings and gifts, the two have also been involved in several controversies. One of the most prominent scandals involved David Beckham allegedly cheating on Victoria. This was said to have happened multiple times. Four women publicly spoke about their affairs with David in the 2000s.

One of them was his former assistant, Rebecca Loos, during his time in Spain playing for Real Madrid. At that time, he was away from his wife and kids. In Loos’ interview she told, “We dropped off the other two people in the car and [started] kissing quite passionately all the way back to the hotel,” to Sky News.

Rebecca Loos, who claimed she had an affair with David Beckham in 2003, says he is “portraying himself as the victim” in Netflix docuseries: “He can say whatever he likes of course and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s… pic.twitter.com/EbdwBZMBNQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2023



However, the couple has denied these allegations. Victoria, in her recent documentary, said she was the “most unhappy” during that time. They have braved some storms and come out stronger as a family.

But the public isn’t ready to forget the cheating scandal, even if they have moved past it. Another one of the major controversies for Beckhams is money trouble. A few bad investments can push even millionaire couple to bankruptcy.

In her Netflix documentary, Victoria claimed her husband invested millions in her clothing business, but he ended up losing so much money that he could no longer sustain the investment. David added that it was hard for both of us.

Victoria confessed she used to cry every day before work since she was stressed about finances. Now she may have found a model that sustains her business, but it was a hard time for her.

Y’all watched Victoria Beckham’s documentary, and your takeaways was that it was a promo for her business, she is entitled, and David bankrolled her. And overlooked the fact the British media orchestrated the biggest hate train on her since Diana. The British media is just NASTY pic.twitter.com/AjBMm0kY51 — Joe Teffo (@joe_teffo) October 30, 2025



Another rumor about them is that they are self-absorbed and often embarrass each other publicly by saying the wrong things. Earlier, David had described the marriage as hard work. Victoria, on the other hand, is said to be sensitive about everything so, he finds it difficult to say anything without offending her.