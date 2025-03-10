Victoria Beckham DEVASTATED as David Beckham’s Affair Scandal Inspires New TV Drama

Writers, poets, and artists take inspiration from real life in their work. However, sometimes, people who inspire them can end up with more hurt and agony.

Victoria and David Beckham have found themselves in similar positions. Producer Rebecca Durbin and Director Sam Yates have a new series coming up. For the story development, they looked at the recent Beckham documentary.

The duo created Towards Zero, an adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel. The show centers on a famous athlete who becomes caught up in a love triangle and finds his marriage under scrutiny.

They looked into Beckham’s affair at Real Madrid to give the piece a contemporary perspective. Rumors circulated that David Beckham was in a relationship with his PA, Rebecca Loos. Ms Loos accepted that she and David had been intimate for four months.

My Affair with David Beckham – Rebecca Loos Tells All pic.twitter.com/vX4oCLZNq1 — James English (@jamesenglish0) December 31, 2024

However, David has always denied these accusations. He also denied them in his documentary. In this documentary, the pair talked candidly about how the circumstance severely damaged their marriage.

But now, with these reports, Victoria is hurt all over again. No woman can forget the insult and pain she goes through when such alleged claims about her marriage surface. Victoria has been stoic and very controlled in public during these rumors. However, her pain and hurt have always been visible.

When Vic read what the producer had to say, she was devastated. She was content, but suddenly, an insider said she felt caught up in a story she believed she had left behind.

She finds it incomprehensible that their names are intertwined in a supposedly fake plot. It all comes back to haunt her just when she thinks they’ve moved past the rumors of the affair, they added.

David Beckham is England’s most mischievous national treasure. He clashed with Fergie, played strip Scrabble with Page 3 models, and skipped his son’s birth to chill with Beyoncé. From his PA scandal to the stag do of the millennium—here’s the real David Beckham… A Thread ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JMvOzIp6Tk — JS19🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@F_Jorgensen1) February 17, 2025

The humiliation of that circumstance has persisted in Victoria. She has worked hard over the past 20 years to prove that she and David are invincible to the world. However, something like this resurfaces just when she believes they have moved over it, destroying all of that progress.” was also told by the source close to the pair.

David has always maintained that he only has eyes for Victoria. In his documentary, he said he still wonders how they got past such a blow and accusations. He gave all the credit to Victoria. He said they had to fight hard for themselves and the family they created. And all that was possible because of his wife.

David may be done with this scandal; Victoria certainly isn’t. She had planned to talk about it more openly in her Netflix documentary. This incident was an integral part of her life, and she is hurt by someone else taking control of the narrative, even if it is a form of fiction.

Anyone else binged #beckhamnetflix 3 takes from a fascinating watch: •beckham effectively admits to affair, which is surprising & a first?

•Victoria comes across really well & grounded – nothing like her persona.

• David is definitely on the spectrum, not sure he knows it. pic.twitter.com/5uW0R0wMJF — Tim (@TimD2704) October 5, 2023

She feels as if she is betrayed again and is left open in plain view for the public to judge. However, the rumor did dent the relationship, as per a book published last year.

According to the book, their marriage had degenerated from a sincere romance into a “distant business relationship.”

As per RadarOnline.com, author and former BBC journalist Tom Bower made the allegations in an explosive new book.

Now, it remains to be seen in which direction the director and producer of toward zero will take the story. Will the couple in the series reconcile, or will they also end up with threads of a once well-woven relationship?