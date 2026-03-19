Beyoncé’s Mother’s Gumbo Stand Reopens After Temporary Houston Rodeo Shutdown

Grammy winner Beyoncé’s mother’s popular gumbo stand briefly shut down at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Texas after a reported health department issue. It is now operating again.

The incident gained attention after a post on X, where a woman claimed she became ill after eating Tina Knowles’s Creole gumbo at the event. The post, which appeared to be a text conversation with a representative from the Houston Health Department, circulated on social media after a complaint was lodged.

According to sources, Mama Tina’s Gumbo stand was temporarily closed after discrepancies between its permit application and how food was actually prepared.

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Officials reportedly discarded all gumbo on-site, citing improper storage in unapproved containers and an inability to verify safe cooling methods for pre-cooked batches.

The text read, “We also discarded all gumbo on-site due to the same reason, as well as the food being stored inside unapproved containers, and we could not verify proper cooling methods for pre-cooked batches of gumbo.”

Authorities from the department later stated that the stall would only reopen after a new application is submitted and an official approves it and reviews how the food is prepared. Fees for the application were also mentioned in the text.

Local outlet KPRC-TV reported the stand was shut down on Monday and reopened by Wednesday.

Workers at Tina Knowles’s food stall said they were aware of the complaint and the viral post but declined to comment. Later, workers at a nearby vendor, Kona Ice, confirmed the stand was shut for a period of time on March 16.

According to USA Today, the entrepreneur and designer explained what gumbo was while she spoke at the Houston Rodeo, which runs from March 2 to March 22, 2026.

Gumbo is a thick stew packed with flavorful veggies, chicken and shrimp that’s topped with a scoop of rice to soak it all up. Here’s how to make it. https://t.co/9cPjkJJOR5 — azcentral (@azcentral) March 15, 2026

“It’s sort of like a soup. I would liken it to bouillabaisse, but it’s better. It comes from Louisiana, and we mix a little Texas in with it,” Knowles said when describing her take on the classic Louisiana dish at the event.

Knowles’s flavorful gumbo has reportedly been a hit with her family, and she has been happy to let the people of Texas try it. The gumbo takes 20 hours to prepare, with many ingredients, love, and patience going into making it.

“Beyoncé absolutely loves this gumbo. She would have it all the time; she’s always asking. So now I can have it readily because it’s such a production for me. It takes 20 hours,” Tina Knowles said.

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After the base of the gumbo is prepared, vegetables are added, followed by meat or seafood. The rules for making great gumbo are to never rush when stirring the roux, a mixture of equal parts flour and fat that is slowly cooked, and to stir the soup counterclockwise.

In a statement, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said all participants must follow proper rules set by the Fire Marshal, the Houston Health Department, and other governing authorities.

Besides enjoying different delicacies, there will be live performances from March 4 through March 13. Besides enjoying different delicacies, there will be live performances from March 4 through March 23.

An international wine competition, interesting shopping opportunities, live bareback riding, steer wrestling, women’s barrel racing, and breakaway roping are a few of the other events Texans will also enjoy.