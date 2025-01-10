Houston Rodeo 2025 Lineup Is Out! Don’t Miss These Top Performers!

The Houston Rodeo 2025 has announced its artist lineup! The event is known for its perfect blend of music, culture, and sports and features one of the most affluent regular-season professional shows. Held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, since 2003, it is considered one of the city’s signature events.

In 2017, the Houston Rodeo set an attendance record of 2,611,176 people, supported by 33,000 volunteers. Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, said in a statement, “Nine entertainers will make their debut on the star stage, alongside some Rodeo fan favorites and hall-of-fame artists, some of which are returning for the first time in over a decade.”

The event showcases an exciting mix of championship rodeo action, livestock competitions, live concerts, a lively carnival, pig races, and the ever-popular Rodeo Uncorked! Additionally, the Rodeo has attracted some of the world’s biggest recording artists.

The 2025 lineup features performers from various genres, including country, pop, rock, regional Mexican, and R&B. From the legendary singer Reba McEntire to fan favorite Post Malone, here are some of the top artists set to perform at the Houston Rodeo 2025.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire needs no introduction. The musician, who has achieved more than fifty Top Ten singles and more #1 country albums than any other female artist, is all set to light up the stage at the Houston Rodeo event on March 4. It is going to be a special and emotional moment for her fans in Houston, as the country singer will be back at the event after 11 years.

The reigning queen of country music who has pursued a musical career since she was 5, holds the highest honor as the first woman inducted into the Star Trail of Fame in 2007. Besides this, as per the Houston Public Media page, her 2025 performance marks her 20th performance at the rodeo after first gracing the stage in 1984.

Post Malone

Rapper, musician, and producer Austin Richard Post, better known as Post Malone, has been on a major career high since last year. From his smash-hit collaboration “Fortnight” with pop icon Taylor Swift to his work with Beyoncé on the track “Levi’s Jeans” from her album Cowboy Carter, Malone has taken a surprising turn toward the country music genre—and he’s been on a roll. His shift to country music after achieving pop stardom has been well-received, with notable duets alongside Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Combs. The New York native, who has also won several awards over the years, is all set to showcase his country music talent yet again. Malone will perform at the Houston Rodeo 2025 on March 18, treating the people of Texas to his signature charm and energy. We are confident he’s going to light up the stage and steal the spotlight for the day. Brooks and Dunn View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks & Dunn (@brooksanddunn) American country music duo – Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, both of whom are vocalists and songwriters, popularly known as Brooks and Dunn, are all set to grace the stage at the Houston Rodeo 2025 on March 22. The duo previously performed at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 21 times. Their debut album, “Brand New Man,” launched the duo toward stardom with four consecutive #1 hits and the group is the first to be added to the Star Trail of Fame.

The band’s music style is categorized as a mix of rock and mainstream country. What makes them a treat together is their distinctive voices and personalities. Fans cannot wait to witness the legends perform at the event. Besides the well-known duo, other notable newcomers include Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, AJR, Warren Zeiders, Charley Crockett, and Zach Top. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RODEOHOUSTON (@rodeohouston)

Tickets for the rodeo will be on sale on rodeohouston.com from Jan. 16 in two phases—one at 10 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. The first wave is for performances from March 4 through March 13. The second phase is for performances from March 14 through March 23. Apart from being star-studded, its live shows also have an international wine competition. People can also enjoy shopping, indulge in barbecue, and participate in livestock auctions and sales. Adding to the tradition, trail rides originate from various parts of Texas, including Houston. Check out the full artist line-up and book your tickets!