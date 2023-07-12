Beyonce’s Half Brother, Nixon, Lived In A Trailer 10 Miles Away From Her $200 Million Estate

When managing blended families, conflicts can arise, even for someone like Beyoncé. It's not uncommon for family feuds to occur.

According to various reports, Mathew Knowles, the father of the Renaissance singer, had fathered two children outside of his marriage with Tina Knowles-Lawson in 2010. At the time, Mathew and Tina had been married for over three decades. Unfortunately, Mathew's infidelity led to the dissolution of their marriage. Consequently, Beyoncé and her sister, Solange, discovered that they had gained two half-siblings as a result of their father's actions.

In 2010, Mathew welcomed two children, the elder one is Nixon Alexander Knowles. Alexsandra Wright, Nixon's mother, has been open about her affair with Mathew and the scandal that followed. In a recent interview with The Sun, Alexsandra revealed that the drama she experienced still affects her and her son. She mentioned that the house purchased by Beyoncé and Jay Z for $200 million in Malibu, California is just 10 miles away from the trailer park where she and Nixon resided. Although they were physically near each other, Alexsandra shared with the outlet that there had been no communication between them. She mentioned that "the pain still needs to heal."

According to The Sun, Nixon, who is now 13 years old, greatly values his Nintendo Switch gaming system, which is estimated to be worth around $300. He attends a school where no tuition fees are required and recently achieved success by winning the Spelling Bee competition. In his free time, Nixon enjoys cooking HelloFresh meals and playing basketball at the local park. Like any typical child, he wears clothes purchased from discount stores. He now resides with his mother in a five-bedroom house located in one of Los Angeles' suburbs where they moved earlier this year.

Although Nixon is raised like any other typical teenager, he frequently encounters challenging situations when his peers or strangers inquire about his identity. Wright discussed the complexities of these circumstances during the interview. She said, “People will ask him straight up at school, ‘Are you the brother?’ Whatever they can Google they will ask him directly and even the grown-ups will take pictures of him.”

Wright emphasized the challenges that Nixon encounters due to his connection, however distant, to Beyoncé. She further elaborated on this aspect, “Nixon has never had the luxury of being a normal child, being related to someone famous smothers kids like him and they lose their identity. They are so and so’s brothers or stepkids. It’s hard for him to comprehend and he’s a quiet kid and very reserved.”

When discovering details about Alexsandra and her son, it becomes quite challenging to perceive their connection to the high-flying pop star, aged 41, and her rapper husband Jay-Z, aged 53. Beyoncé's estimated net worth is approximately £400 million, while her husband's wealth is speculated to reach a staggering £2 billion. As a mother of three, Beyoncé has accumulated her fortune through the successful release of seven albums and 83 singles, securing lucrative endorsement deals with renowned companies like Pepsi, and showcasing her acting talent in films such as Dreamgirls. Furthermore, her ongoing Renaissance world tour has the potential to generate an astonishing £1.5 billion.

