Beyoncé Shows Support to Jay-Z’s ‘Book of HOV’ Exhibition With Daughter Blue-Ivy in Between Tour Dates

Queen B, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has taken a three-day break from her Renaissance Tour to lend support to her husband, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter. According to People, the billionaire record producer had a Book of HOV exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library recently.

The Carter family is known to be super supportive of each other's ventures. Jay-Z has always been present in the crowd cheering Beyoncé during her ongoing Renaissance World Tour. It was now the Crazy in Love singer's turn to show her support for her partner.

Beyoncé looked stunning in a sheer bright orange lace top and matching sequined pencil skirt that gave off a 70s retro feel. She was accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who looked every bit like a modern "doll" in an off-shoulder denim dress. She wore a gold necklace with her name on it and had her hair in braids. The Single Ladies songstress was on a three-day break from her hectic tour schedule, and she flew to New York after her show in Marseille, France to spend some quality time with her husband at the exhibition.

Daily Mail reports that according to the event website, the Book of HOV exhibition displays a curated collection of "thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards, and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on Jay-Z’s professional life."

Beyoncé shared a carousel of images and videos from the event on her Instagram. In one of the pictures, the Halo singer is seen standing in an aisle of the Brooklyn Public Library as she gazes over the cover of a book. In her other hand, she holds onto a second book titled The Book of HOV. Some of the snaps showcase snippets of artifacts and photos from the exhibition. In another picture, Beyoncé is seen posing with her husband Jay-Z in an elevator. She is seen smiling while resting an arm on her husband's shoulder. Jay-Z looks dapper in the picture wearing a black suit, a white shirt, and black sunglasses.

The exhibition is open to the public and extensively covers most of the Brooklyn Public Library's 352,000 square feet. Coincidently, Jay-Z’s business partner, Bruce Ratner, is married to Linda Johnson, the CEO and president of the Brooklyn Public Library. This might just mark an excellent collaboration between music and literary work. The Book of HOV is being hailed as "a tribute exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library, Central Branch, recognizing Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter’s extraordinary journey from Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects to global figure."

The exhibition went on to claim, "The multimedia exhibit explores JAY-Z’s global impact as a musician, innovator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Our goal, with The Book of HOV tribute exhibition, is to provide a behind-the-scenes look at a Hall of Fame songwriter and performer, successful business person, and a consequential philanthropist who has never forgotten the lessons he learned on the road to success. And the borough where his journey began."

