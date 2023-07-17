Jay-Z Surprises Fan by Offering His Glass of Champagne Instead of a Fist Bump at Beyoncé's Concert

Jay-Z displayed remarkable generosity during Beyoncé's recent Renaissance Tour stop in Toronto over the weekend. A pair of lucky fans took to TikTok to reveal that the legendary rapper graciously gave them champagne. This was while they were enjoying Beyoncé's performance at the Rogers Centre. Both fans managed to capture the astonishing encounter on video, preserving the memorable moment for all to see.

On Monday, TikTok user @eyezcosplay uploaded a video from Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Toronto. The clip captured the fan maneuvering through the crowd, with Beyoncé's performance audible in the background. The fan then flipped the camera around, and viewers witnessed the cause of his excitement. He successfully reached over the barricade for a fist bump with the iconic Jay-Z.

In the video, Jay-Z is seen sporting a beanie and circular sunglasses while holding a glass of champagne. He extended his hand with the beverage toward the TikToker. In response, the fan moved his fist towards Jay-Z's hand, but the musician instead nodded towards the glass, indicating that the fan should take the drink. With a mixture of surprise and delight, the fan accepted the gesture and took the glass. The fan has an expression of astonishment and joy.

Jay Z Passes a Fan A Drink At Beyonce Show pic.twitter.com/qg4aLMLCGf — Trapdailynews (@trapdailynews) July 11, 2023

The video has since garnered over 30,000 likes. The TikTok user, @eyezcosplay, included a caption for the video that read: “I went up to JAY-Z and asked for a simple Dap and he gave me his drink!!!!! I was in disbelief and shaking afterwards!”

Jay-Z is widely recognized as a champagne aficionado and is notably the part owner of Armand de Brignac champagne, commonly referred to as Ace of Spades, notes People. The rapper acquired this brand back in 2014. In 2021, the rapper made headlines when he sold 50 percent ownership of the company to the luxury brand Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH).

Jay-Z gifts a fan a bottle of Ace 🍾 pic.twitter.com/zkPYYi1ytd — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) July 10, 2023

Jay-Z's acts of generosity continued throughout the night. Alisha Digba, known on TikTok as @swagprincessali, delightedly shared with her followers that during Beyoncé's performance, Jay-Z took notice of her enthusiastic dancing and decided to gift her his champagne bottle. According to Now Toronto, Jay-Z's champagne bottle from his brand, Armand de Brignac is valued at $406 at Ontario liquor stores. Digba revealed that she had spent nearly $1,500 on her concert ticket. Her investment proved worthwhile when she received the unexpected gift from Jay-Z during the performance.

Digba shared in her video that she had been dancing to her own choreography when Jay-Z noticed and handed her the Armand de Brignac bottle. Her video posted after the concert has accumulated over 180,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon. The comment section was filled with numerous users offering suggestions on what she should do with the lavish gift.

