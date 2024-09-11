Beyoncé Seemingly Threw Shade at Kim Kardashian By Comparing Their Parenting Styles

Good parenting plays a crucial role in molding the child’s future. Celebrity parents often employ different ways of bringing up their kids. However, Kim Kardashian is always criticized for how she presents her children’s lives publicly. She raises North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with her ex-husband Kanye West. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Beyoncé seemed to indirectly shade Kardashian as she revealed that she tries to ensure her kids have as normal life as possible even though they come from a glamorous lifestyle.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Marleen Moise

According to the Mirror, the superstar is very private about her personal life. However, the mother of three has now shared insights on navigating life in the spotlight while raising her children. She said, "One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand. It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art." She added, "I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."

As reported by GQ, Beyoncé revealed that she purposely plans her work life around her family, making them her priority. She said, "I try to only tour when my kids are out of school. I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles. Raising three kids isn't easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives." She added, "My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It's grounding and fulfilling."

Further during the interview, Beyoncé claimed that her kids are always with her, even when she's working. She said, "My kids come with me everywhere I go. They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals. It's natural that they would learn my choreography." Earlier, talking about what interests her the most, she said, "I am a musician first. It has always been my priority. I didn’t get into anything that could take away from my artistry until I felt I was solidified as a master at my first love, music."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s comment, which implied that people make their private lives a brand, somehow hints at Kardashian. Kardashian owns many brands, so, she is not new to making her personal life open to the public. She regularly shares photos of herself and her four children on her social media. On the other hand, Beyoncé admitted that like many working moms, the struggle to balance parenting and career is real—but for her, it’s a rewarding challenge.