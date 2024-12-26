‘Literally Threw A Diddy Party To The Wife Of A Rapist’: The Internet Reacts To Beyoncé’s NFL Performance

Beyoncé performed the Super Bowl halftime show for Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday broadcast, and as per popular opinion, she nailed it. The streaming platform hosted two games this year – the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, but the internet can only talk about the singer’s performance. However, some people cannot get over the fact she is associated with the disgraced hip-hop mogul P. Diddy.

Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024, and there are rumors that many celebrities may have been associated with the acts he carried out. However, Jay-Z and Beyonce stood out in particular as they had been joined at the hip with the now-accused. Speaking of the same, many people on the Internet could not look over the fact that she is so close to the rapper, despite her highly acclaimed performance at the halftime show.

Is the Diddy effect real? Let’s take a look at what the people are saying about Beyoncé.

The critically acclaimed singer rocked the NRG Stadium with her performance and while many applauded this moment, some were divided over it. One person wrote, “What about her husband JayZ being connected to PDiddy? We all just going to act like that never happened? Wake up people.”

The Texas Hold’em singer is also rumored to be suppressing other female artists in the industry, forcing them to thank her whenever they would surpass her to keep the upper hand. Speaking on the same, another user tweeted, “Thank you Beyoncé! (Please don’t hurt me)”

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Diddy were every so often papped together that hey are also believed to be an integral part of Diddy’s parties that have now become infamous. An X user wrote, “DIDDYONCÉ”

One more user spoke their mind, saying, “She’s gotta make as much $$ as she can before the Diddy Trial starts.” The Diddy fiasco has left the world flabbergasted and some people have very strong opinions about it. One X user tweeted, “You guys literally threw a Diddy white party for the wife of an alleged rapist. Not a good look.”

The singer’s connection to the defamed rapper is incontestable and despite the delicate situation and her name being involved, she pulled a wholesome show. The Single Ladies singer began the performance with pre-taped footage performing 16 Carriages. Notably, this was the first time she performed anything from her album Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé was not alone in this fiesta. To her fans’ surprise, she also brought her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who was welcomed with roaring applause. Fellow artists like Post Malone and Shaboozey came through adding more flair. The 32-time Grammy-winning musician also brought out country singers like Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer.

Beyoncé has been a constant in the legend circle when it comes to pop music and her performance at the halftime show was a testimony to the same. While the Internet is divided, her energy and overall zest are undeniable which goes on to prove that she will continue to rock for years to come.