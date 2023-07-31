Beyoncé Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Album ‘Renaissance’ With Breathtaking Concert: "Hope You Feel Joy"

Beyoncé performed a breathtaking set on the first anniversary of Renaissance, bringing the album's words to life. The icon performed a variety of Renaissance favorites, including Alien Superstar and Cuff It, as well as older hits and album cuts, like My Power, which saw Blue Ivy perform a lengthy choreography routine alongside her mother to rousing applause, per The Hollywood Reporter.

As Beyoncé walked into her dressing room at MetLife Stadium, she saw pictures of her infant sister Solange and her late uncle Johnny, to whom she dedicated Renaissance and made references in the song Heated, per ABC7. “I just thank God for this night and this experience and my Uncle Johnny, and I thank God for all of you guys,” she said during the performance.

Image Source: Getty Images | Buda Mendes

On July 29, 2022, Beyoncé released her lauded album, an ode to house music and the Black and LGBT pioneers of the genre. The star became the most awarded artist in the history of the awards program thanks to its four Grammy wins.

The Renaissance World Tour's closest stop to New York City, East Rutherford, New Jersey, saw a packed house that went above and beyond to support the performer. They seamlessly merged together to complete the song Love on Top as Beyoncé raved in joy! The audience paused in unison when the singer rapped "Look around, everybody on mute" from Energy, then during Heated, they delivered the scorching 34-bar verse with just as much fervor as Beyoncé. “Do y’all know the words to Heated? We do this one together,” she said. “Are y’all with me?”

During My Power, Blue Ivy and Beyoncé worked as a dynamic duet, donning matching clothes and doing smooth choreography, even giving each other a lovely fistbump. But Blue Ivy wasn't done yet; she led a procession of dancers down the aisle as Kendrick Lamar's Alright played in the background, and then she took over the stage with more dancing to Black Parade while Beyoncé sang lyrics like "I can't forget my history is her story" from the other side of the stage, per PEOPLE.

The audience applauded the 11-year-old, and she paused to take it all in, creating a heart symbol with her hands and then praising her father, Jay-Z, with his famous Roc hand signal. Beyoncé stood steady with her fist in the air after playing the Black Pride anthem and then showed love to her kid. “Give it up for Blue Ivy Carter,” she said.

Blue Ivy & Beyoncé in custom Ivy Park jerseys at the Renaissance tour stop in NY last night >>>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/Wirwly0rJC — Arianna Davis (@ariannagdavis) July 30, 2023

Beyoncé also mentioned her mother Tina Knowles during the show, and Tina Turner was honored with a performance of River Deep - Mountain High. At the end of the show, Beyoncé returned to the stage and extended words of love to her attendees, “I hope you feel seen. I hope you feel joy in your spirit … I hope you feel safe.”

Blue Ivy throwing up the Roc Nation hand sign for the first time. Beyoncé was so proud 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/3ZBl6bAzwC — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) July 30, 2023

