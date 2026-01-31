Betty White’s Love for Drinking and Partying Got Her a Friend in Jennifer Love Hewitt

Betty White was not only famous for her acting chops but also for the kind of energy she carried until she was 99 years old, when she passed away. The actress played a number of wholesome roles in both film and television but also had a sassy sense of humor and a rather wild side.

Upon turning 99, White had said, “Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!” Her words made it clear just how fun-loving she was. Because her 99th birthday had to be spent in quarantine due to COVID-19, she told ET, “You probably didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway. What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betty White (@bettymwhite)

White was also always open about her love for drinking alcohol. Talking to the Daily Mail, she had said that the secret to long life was “vodka and hot dogs. Probably in that order.” It is therefore no surprise that White had many friends with whom she liked to party, and one such friend happened to be I Know What You Did Last Summer star Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The two met in 2011 while shooting the Hallmark movie The Lost Valentine and bonded over a friendship that remains legendary to date. Talking about her friendship with White, Hewitt said, “She also loves hot dogs, and she cheats at Scrabble. But she’s Betty White, so you just let her win.”

We’re #CelebratingBettyWhite: America’s Golden Girl with a star-studded tribute — Monday 10/9c on NBC. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/x2SEfdsgnX — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 28, 2022

Besides sharing her love for hot dogs and Scrabble, Hewitt also talked about getting drunk with White. Talking to The Sun, Hewitt said, “One of the only times that I’ve been, like, super drunk was with Betty in public. And she, like, veered off into a bush. And I thought, ‘Oh my gosh. I’m going to kill the national treasure Betty White.’ She loves to, like, end her nights with you by, like, eating gummy bears.”

Hewitt’s words showed how much fun White loved to have, and despite being from an older generation, she never let that come between her and her choice of friends or how she wanted to enjoy time with them. White’s most notable works include The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Hot in Cleveland, to name a few. She won seven Emmy Awards from 24 nominations, including honors for The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Just Men!