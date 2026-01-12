Who Was The Better ER Doctor– George Clooney Or Noah Wyle Of The Pitt?

While on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, The Pitt star Noah Wyle boasted he is a better doctor than ER costar George Clooney.

George Clooney fans first got to love him when he starred in the medical TV drama, ER, along with his co-star Noah Wyle. Now, as Noah Wyle snags another ER doctor role in The Pitt, he got to reminisce about starring with Hollywood legend, Clooney.

When Wyle took to the red carpet at the Golden Globes he opened up about his past role with Clooney, boasting that he is “the better” doctor than George. The actor was nominated at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards for his lead performance in The Pitt, and spoke to E! and Variety while on the red carpet on January 11 about his role with Clooney in the beloved medical drama, ER.

Wyle, 54, was quick to joke that he is a “better doctor” than Clooney, saying that, especially with his new ER-related series, The Pitt, he outranks his previous costar when it comes to doctoring.

When asked by host Zuri Hall who is more qualified between him and Clooney, the Emmy winner said, “I’m the better doctor. To make sure he got the message across, he repeated his claim with a big smile on his face, “I’m the better doctor.”

“Oh lord,” Hall joked, “I think I’m starting something here, so I’m going to stand down.”

George Clooney, 64, starred with Wyle in the early seasons of Michael Crichton’s NBC hit ER, a show where fans fell in love with his character. At the 2026 AARP Movies for Grownups Awards on Saturday, Wyle was reunited with Clooney, where they presented each other with awards. Wyle recalled first meeting his costar more than three decades ago.

“It’s catching up when we can, but always from the point where we last left each other,” Wyle explained. “Those bonds that were forged during that show are so lovely and intimate that I feel like we don’t have to be totally present in each other’s lives to be able to have a context for each other’s lives.”

Noah Wyle , you’re a #GoldenGlobes WINNER 🌟 Congratulations on the win for Best Male Actor – Television – Drama for The Pitt! pic.twitter.com/VCZocJ6WRj — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

Speaking to Variety while on the red carpet Sunday, Wyle admitted, “it’s always wonderful to see” Clooney. “It’s like the years just fall away every time we do. We pick up right where we left off. And neither of us can believe we’re still getting away with doing what we love to do and having as much fun doing it as we are.”

Meanwhile, with both famous ER doctors reuniting, Wyle was asked if his Oscar-winning friend could potentially join the cast of The Pitt, which recently announced its third season.

“He keeps saying he wants to come on the show,” quipped Wyle. With a possible jab at Clooney’s age he also joked, “But I don’t think he quite understands how hard we work!”

#ThePitt star Noah Wyle says the show is filming tomorrow morning after the #GoldenGlobes: “We were given a little bit of a later crew call…” Variety Golden Globes Red Carpet Pre-Show presented by @AmazonFireTV pic.twitter.com/CntVHxDau4 — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2026

Moreover, Wyle reminded fans that The Pitt celebrated its season two premiere this week, while the ongoing schedule of filming continues for the hit HBO medical drama. Speaking of his castmates, he added, “We’re all here,” adding, “We were given a little bit of a later crew call tomorrow!”

Not only does Noah Wyle star in The Pitt, he is also a writer and executive producer for the medical drama, with the R. Scott Gemmill-created show earning last year’s Primetime Emmy Awards for his lead performance, Outstanding Drama Series and more. The actor is also among the nominees in the Golden Globes’ Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama category.