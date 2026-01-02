2026 New Year Giveaway
Donald Trump Mocks George Clooney Over French Citizenship, Actor Lashes Out Online

Published on: January 2, 2026 at 11:07 AM ET

Trump jabs Clooney over France talk — and the Hollywood star melts down on cue.

George Clooney
Georg Clooney snags French citizenship and lashes out at President Donald Trump online. (Image Source: X, @le_Parisien)

President Donald Trump and George Clooney reignited their long-running war of words this week after the former president openly mocked the Hollywood star over his flirtation with French citizenship — prompting Clooney to fire back online in what critics quickly branded another celebrity temper tantrum.

The clash began after Donald Trump took a swipe at George Clooney while speaking about the actor’s increasingly political persona and his repeated attacks on conservatives. Trump, never one to pass up a punchline, dismissed the actor’s overseas aspirations with characteristic bluntness, joking that Clooney might be happier “living in France” and suggesting America would survive just fine without his lectures. “I couldn’t care less,” Trump said of the Oscar winner, adding that Clooney should “stick to acting” instead of politics.

The remarks appeared to hit a nerve. George Clooney, who has spent years positioning himself as a moral authority on American politics, responded online with a sharp rebuke aimed directly at Donald Trump. In a post that quickly spread across social media, the actor accused President Trump of bullying and demagoguery, insisting he would not be intimidated into silence.

George Clooney wrote that he would continue speaking out regardless of ridicule, portraying himself as a defender of democratic values against what he called Donald Trump’s brand of politics. The exchange was the latest chapter in a feud stretching back nearly a decade. Clooney has repeatedly attacked Trump, branding him unfit for office and dangerous to the country.

Donald Trump has countered by mocking George Clooney as a fading celebrity desperate for relevance. The French citizenship angle only added fuel, with Trump allies quick to note the irony of an actor who built his fortune in America now threatening to decamp abroad while continuing to scold U.S. voters.

George Clooney’s comments also revived scrutiny of his long-discussed ties to France, where his wife, Amal Clooney, has professional connections and where the family owns property. While Clooney has not formally renounced U.S. citizenship, his past remarks about Europe being a more “civilized” place have made him a frequent target of conservative criticism.

Donald Trump’s jab crystallized that resentment into a soundbite. Supporters of Trump reveled in the moment, often touting the actor’s big flops at the box office in recent years and accusing Clooney of embodying the stereotype of a wealthy celebrity disconnected from everyday Americans.

George Clooney’s defenders, meanwhile, argued that the actor was exercising his right to speak out and that Donald Trump’s mockery was designed to distract from substantive debate. They praised Clooney for standing his ground, even as critics pointed out that few people facing real intimidation have multimillion-dollar villas to retreat to.

The spat between Donald Trump and George Clooney also highlighted the broader tension between Hollywood activism and populist politics. Donald Trump has long thrived on taunting celebrity critics, portraying them as elitists who look down on ordinary voters. George Clooney, for his part, has embraced the role of political conscience, frequently appearing at fundraisers and issuing statements on national issues — a posture that continues to polarize audiences.

As the dust settled, neither side showed any sign of backing down. Trump’s supporters cheered the jab as another example of his willingness to take on cultural elites, while Clooney’s response ensured the feud stayed alive — and highly clickable.

 


