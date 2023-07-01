Bethenny Frankel Supports Kim Kardashian in Dolce & Gabbana Debacle, Throws 'Shade' at Kourtney

Bethenny Frankel has made her stance clear on the ongoing Dolce & Gabbana controversy that has Kim and Kourtney Kardashian feuding. The former star of The Real Housewives of New York City is a well-known critic of the Kardashian family. She surprised many by expressing her support for Kim in a TikTok video. “I’m team Kim Kardashian in the Kim-Kourtney Dolce & Gabbana debacle,” Frankel said in the TikTok video.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Polk

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Hasn't Bought Any Jewelry Since 2016 Paris Robbery: "Was Ready to Give It Up"

Frankel summarized the incident: “So Kourtney’s commercial — aka wedding — by Dolce & Gabbana was sponsored. Everybody was dressed, the trip was paid for, Kris [Jenner] grabbed every lira off the ground she could grab. Then Kim ended up doing a campaign with Dolce that was oddly familiar.”

It is widely known that Kourtney wore several vintage Dolce & Gabbana outfits during her extravagant wedding to Travis Barker in May of last year. The feud between the two Kardashian sisters started when Kim Kardashian decided to collaborate with Dolce & Gabbana for a campaign. The campaign featured similar ensembles to the ones in the wedding.

In the TikTok video that has since gone viral, Frankel attributed the entire success of the KarJenner family to Kim alone. She said, “Kim was the one who laid the groundwork for all of the [Kardashians] and the [Jenners]. So she who makes the gold, makes the rules. They are gonna want Kim. She is the most famous Kardashian." The founder of Skinnygirl Margarita also noted, “Private planes don’t grow on trees. Kris is gonna grab all those nickels and get all those deals. Don’t hate the player, hate the game."

family bonds will be tested. stream a new episode of #TheKardashians thursday on @hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/LSAsRT42tB — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) June 30, 2023

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's BFF Stephanie Shepherd Rises From Assistant to Executive With Astounding Net Worth

Towards the end of the video, Frankel subtly criticized Kourtney by suggesting that she should "foot the bill" for her own wedding expenses: “You want the wedding you want? Go to the beach and pay for your own wedding. With branding and with sponsorships come obligations…Nobody gets out without paying the bill.” Soon after Frankel posted the video, numerous followers took to the comments section to share their opinions and thoughts on the subject. “I’m with you in this one. Kim paved the way,” one fan said, while another agreed, “exactly Bethany exactly.”

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Recalling Divorce from Kanye West In New Trailer for 'The Kardashians

The ongoing conflict between the Kardashian sisters regarding the fashion brand has been the central focus of the current season of Hulu's The Kardashians. According to Page Six, during the June 29 episode of the reality series, Kourtney openly expressed her emotions regarding the issue with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Kourtney went to the extent of labeling Kim as "intolerable" and accused her of being disengaged when Kourtney attempted to discuss the matter with her.

“I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there’s no sense of loyalty or feeling of, ‘How would I feel [if she did this to me]? It’s almost like a greediness. Everything moves so fast. I feel like…we have it all. We have more than we could want or need. But if I look at the photos from the fashion show, half the time I’m like, ‘Is this my wedding?’” Kourtney said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

According to Hollywood Life, Kim has remained adamant that she made every effort to prevent any resemblance between the Dolce & Gabbana show and her sister's wedding outfits. The billionaire reality star also stated that she extended an invitation to Kourtney and her husband to attend the show. “I had those conversations, she just didn’t know it was that big of a deal. I shouldn’t have to ask for her permission. I thought I was being really mindful. There were so many collections I wanted to do [and didn’t], I wanted to do something from the Madonna collection, but she wore something from that to her wedding, so I didn’t do any of that," the SKIMS founder said.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Brings Glam Squad at Photoshoot for Her Driver’s License : ‘Crazy’ But ‘I Don’t Care’

SNL Alum And Kim Kardashian's Ex Pete Davidson Checks into Rehab For PTSD Issues