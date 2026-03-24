Bernie Sanders Calls Trump “Pathological Liar” and Flags AI Threats to Democracy

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has warned that the world is entering “unprecedented and dangerous times,” pointing to the rise of authoritarianism, global conflict, economic inequality, and the rapid growth of artificial intelligence as major threats to democracy.

Addressing a recent appearance on MS Now, Bernie Sanders sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration. He said, “It seems that every day there is an action or a statement … that is grossly illegal, crazy, vulgar, or all of the above.” He described Trump as “a pathological liar … a narcissist, a kleptocrat and an extremely dangerous person,” adding that the president “wants more and more power … and couldn’t care less about the Constitution … or democracy.”

The Vermont Sen. then said his focus remains on the most urgent issues being faced by Americans and the world. He highlighted efforts to roll back immigration enforcement funding. Additionally, he noted that he introduced an amendment to revoke $75 billion allocated to ICE, which received just 49 votes in the Senate. He also said his campaign raised $200,000 to support grassroots groups opposing immigration enforcement actions.

Bernie Sanders: “We are living with a president who is a pathological liar. He is an authoritarian. What concerns him most is wealth and power. I think he has very little empathy for his fellow human beings. It is extremely dangerous that a man like that is President of the… pic.twitter.com/Nv16YlyRrX — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 23, 2026

Discussing the 2026 elections, Bernie Sanders highlighted threats to fair voting. “We are going to do our best to make sure that these elections are fair,” he said.

However, another major concern discussed by Bernie Sanders was the rise of “oligarchy” in the United States. However, another major concern discussed by Bernie Sanders was the rise of “oligarchy” in the United States. “Never before… have so few individuals held so much wealth and so much power,” he said, noting that the top 1% now owns more wealth than the bottom 93%. He also criticized the “billionaire influence” in media and politics. He cited examples, including Larry Ellison and Jeff Bezos.

To fix this issue, Bernie Sanders proposed a wealth tax on billionaires that could raise over $4 trillion in 10 years. It also includes a $3,000 payment to Americans earning $150,000 or less, along with expanded health care, affordable housing and higher teacher salaries.

Bernie Sanders about President Trump: “We are living with a president who is a pathological liar. He is an authoritarian. What concerns him most is wealth and power. I think he has very little empathy for his fellow human beings.”pic.twitter.com/9rIYGReYNY — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) March 24, 2026

He also raised alarm over the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, warning of job losses and broader risks. “We need to slow this process down,” he said, announcing plans to introduce legislation for a temporary suspension on new data centers.

Nevertheless, Sanders emphasized the urgency of these issues, saying,