Ben Shapiro Says the Epstein “List” Never Existed — DOJ Backs Him Up

Published on: February 3, 2026 at 7:41 AM ET

Did Epstein myths hit a hard reality check?

Ben Shapiro has also debunked Epstein list and tape rumors | Image via X/benshapiro and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department)

For years, everyone has seen what they want to see in the Epstein saga. Some said there were “lists,” tapes or maybe intelligence agencies were pulling strings. But this week, Ben Shapiro poured cold water on all these theories. Recent Justice Department findings also echoed his argument that there is no such thing as an Epstein “client list,” and the tapes aren’t evidence of trafficking rings. The child sexual abuse material (CSAM) can’t legally be released either.

That claim has set off another round of online outrage. But it also lines up with what federal investigators are now saying on record.

In a clip via Candace Owens’ YouTube channel, Shapiro argued that the public has been misled by the language used for Epstein. According to him, there is no secret roster (or client list) of powerful men receiving trafficked minors. Instead, Epstein used to maintain a “black book” of contacts, and many of them are already public.

Shapiro also spoke of the rumored surveillance tapes. He said there are extensive recordings, but they consist of CSAM involving Epstein and victims. That is why the FBI has not released them, Shapiro says. He also dismissed speculation that Epstein was running a blackmail operation on behalf of a foreign intelligence service.

Shapiro’s claims also come with a two-page Justice Department memo reported by NPR. It is an “exhaustive review” by the DOJ and FBI that found no evidence that Epstein maintained a client list or blackmailed prominent associates. The memo also states that Epstein died by suicide in 2019, which aligns with what the medical examiner, the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, and the DOJ inspector general have said.

Investigators described digital and physical searches of databases, hard drives, and offices. There was no credible evidence to justify investigations into uncharged third parties. The memo also notes that more than 1,000 victims are referenced in the files, and spreading unfounded theories doesn’t bring justice or protect survivors.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, on the other hand, had suggested a client list existed. The White House, later, said she was referring to Epstein-related paperwork, not a literal list.

Meanwhile, the Epstein Files Transparency Act has released millions of pages of documents. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said around 3 million pages have now been released. However, millions more have been withheld due to CSAM, victim privacy, and legal privilege. Meanwhile, attorneys for Epstein survivors say some victims’ names were left unredacted.

Also, Blanche has rejected claims that the DOJ shielded President Donald Trump from scrutiny.

The documents include FBI interview summaries, financial records, and references to well-known figures, but they don’t prove a coordinated trafficking operation by powerful third parties.

Shapiro’s intervention aligns media voices and the government’s findings.

