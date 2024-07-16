Ben Affleck’s Stealthy Departure Had Jennifer Lopez ‘Horrified’: “A Real Slap in the Face”

While Jennifer Lopez went on a solo trip to Italy, Ben Affleck seemed to have gotten an early start on the move-out of the couple's enormous mansion. As per reports, Lopez was ready to converse with Affleck about their predicament after her restorative European vacation. Unfortunately, she had to face the harsh truth that he had already snatched his belongings in a manner characterized as 'very cold, like a military operation.'

Rumors are swirling that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be splitting up. The couple is reportedly selling their $60 million Beverly Hills home and some of their shared artwork, fueling speculation about their relationship status. Despite these signs, neither has publicly… pic.twitter.com/9p9N4jUk9D — Robert Bird (@BobMacBobFace) July 15, 2024

One insider revealed to Heat World, "Jen was horrified when she came back and found out Ben had packed everything up while she was gone. She was in such a good mood after her holiday and looking forward to sitting down with Ben and being amicable, but he went and just took his stuff. It was all very cold, like a military operation, and, as far as she's concerned, a real slap in the face." This follows reports that Lopez was seen vacationing in Positano, Italy, without Affleck. According to TMZ, she was enjoying herself on a boat with a group of companions.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are selling their house and I think that the tabloids are being fooled because I would have expected to see an announcement about the split well before now because the kids will have to go back to school sooner rather than later. — An RK Fan (@AnRKFan24) July 14, 2024

The insider further revealed, "Jen expected they’d go through the stuff together and decide who got what, but he’s taken it upon himself to totally remove her from the process and he’s taken some things she considered hers, which is infuriating. But that’s not the most upsetting part – it’s the fact that he wanted to do it without her and took all agency away from her that’s just so insulting. She’s now got to waste her time doing an inventory to figure out what he’s taken. They had so much stuff they bought together – everything from furniture, to art, to homewares – and Jen doesn’t see why Ben should get first dibs. If he thinks that she’s just going to let this slide, he has another think coming."

Reports surfaced that the duo are 'living separate lives' at this point. Supposedly, JLo has been residing in their Beverly Hills mansion, while Affleck has been renting a residence a short distance away. According to Mansion Global, the couple just put their enormous Beverly Hills property up for sale, seeking an exorbitant $68 million. Additionally, one reliable source informed OK Magazine that the duo are committed to handling the situation 'amicably,' even though they are leading different lifestyles.

The insider spilled, "They don’t hate each other — they’re [just] going through difficult times." Despite the divorce rumors, their friends are still clinging to a 'sliver of hope' that the couple may reunite because no paperwork has been filed, according to another insider. They added, "They are going through so much individually and as a couple. They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people." For months, rumors have circulated that the pair is about to end their almost two-year marriage. According to sources, the differences in lifestyle were the main causes of the strain on their marriage.