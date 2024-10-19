Ben Affleck 'Never Looked Back' After Split With JLo and Moving Out of Their Home: Source

Breakups are often emotional and difficult, but Ben Affleck is made of something different. According to reports, since parting ways with Jennifer Lopez, the actor-director didn’t dwell or wallow. Sources revealed that after moving out of the Beverly Hills mansion he once shared with Lopez, Affleck ‘never looked back,’ showing a remarkable focus on work and family. Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022, seemed to have a fairy tale reunion nearly two decades after calling off their 2003 engagement.

Things started unraveling earlier this year in April, with Lopez ultimately filing for divorce in August. She cited their separation date as April 26. As per People magazine, for Affleck the transition was seamless. A source revealed-"He is very focused on work and his kids." Affleck is said to be "staying busy and happy" spending much of his time immersed in work, leaning on his ex-wife Jennifer Garner at times for support. Additionally, Affleck’s move into a new $20 million home in Los Angeles in July symbolized his fresh start, leaving behind any lingering emotional baggage.

2003: JLo and Ben broke up

Then: "Get Right" was JLo's music comeback, a global #1 smash hit



2024: JLo and Ben Divorce

???: JLo's music comeback???

WE NEED ANOTHER BANGER LIKE THIS MAMA😫pic.twitter.com/W4pncE5frC — juanp☆ (@revivalrarx) August 21, 2024

While Affleck is known for his professionalism, even attending events with Lopez in spring 2024 despite their separation, the two have seemingly moved to different phases of their lives. Professionally, they remain linked, as Lopez continues to work on film projects through Affleck’s company, Artists Equity. But personally, Affleck appears resolute in not looking back, choosing instead to focus on a productive and grounded future. In an interview, Lopez shared, “There are times when I thought I figured it out, and then life goes, ‘Let’s send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let’s see if you really have learned that lesson.’ And I hadn’t…I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, ‘No, I’m actually good.’”

Lopez seems to be channeling her energy into her music. According to insiders, she is planning a massive comeback with a ‘big dance hit.’ Lopez, a music icon known for her chart-topping tracks, is reportedly determined to reclaim her spot on the music scene after her latest album This Is Me…Now fell flat. The album released in February 2024, was deeply inspired by her relationship with Affleck but unfortunately, it failed to resonate with audiences, debuting at number 38 on the Billboard 200. Despite the lackluster performance, Lopez isn’t giving up. Sources say she’s seeking out songwriters to craft an album full of hits.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE's Women In Hollywood Celebration on December 05, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Image Source: Kevin Winter/ Getty Images)

As per PinkVilla, a source spilled the beans, "They have reached out to songwriters. She wants a big dance hit. Her priority [career-wise] is music. There is no point in her going into it unless it’s big, and critics say it’s the old Lopez. She needs a big banger." Lopez, who hinted earlier this year that This Is Me…Now might be her final album, now appears unwilling to accept a career fade-out. An insider claimed, "She has had an enormous amount of hits and can't accept the last album is the end of her music career. She wants to wash away the stink of This Is Me… Now."