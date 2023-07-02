Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist to Consistently Be at No. 1 for 70 Weeks on the Artist 100 Chart

Taylor Swift continues to make chart history as she spends a record-extending 70th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, solidifying her dominance in the music industry. This achievement is attributed to the success of her nine albums on the latest Billboard 200 chart and three songs on the Billboard Hot 100. On the Billboard 200 chart, Swift's 2022 album Midnights holds the No. 4 spot with 60,000 equivalent album units.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Medina

Also Read: Taylor Swift Once Surprised Fans With Rare Live Performance of Song Written at Age 13: “Relate More Now”

This comes after the album spent six weeks at No. 1. Impressively, Swift has nine titles in the top 40 of the Billboard 200 for the fourth time, a feat that no other artist has accomplished since the chart's inception in 1963. Notably, Swift's previous album Speak Now rises from No. 42 to No. 39, just ahead of the release of its re-recorded version, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which is set to be released on July 7. On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Swift has three songs charting: Karma featuring Ice Spice (up from No. 9 to No. 7), her former eight-week leader Anti-Hero (holding at No. 12), and her Lover album cut and newly promoted single, Cruel Summer (up from No. 39 to No. 18).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Cruel Summer surpasses its original peak of No. 29 in 2019 and becomes Swift's 69th career top 20 hit, making her the second artist in the chart's history to achieve this milestone, following Drake with 116 top 20 hits. The song also claims the top spot as the Hot 100's top Sales Gainer, climbing from No. 32 to No. 10 on Digital Song Sales, marking Swift's 84th top 10 entry in this category. In addition to Taylor Swift's chart success, other artists make notable appearances on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. ATEEZ re-enters the chart at No. 3, achieving a new high, thanks to their latest EP The World EP.2: Outlaw, which debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on Top Album Sales.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Also Read: Scooter Braun 'Took Offense' at Kelly Clarkson Suggesting Taylor Swift to Re-Record Her Music in 2019

Gunna re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 5 with his new album A Gift & A Curse debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The album features eleven songs on the Hot 100, including Fukumean and Back to the Moon at No. 16 and No. 29, respectively.

Furthermore, Queens of the Stone Age re-enter the Artist 100 at No. 7, marking their first appearance on the chart since 2017. This resurgence is due to the success of their latest album In Times New Roman, which debuts at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, becoming the band's fourth top 10 album. The Billboard Artist 100 measures an artist's activity across key metrics of music consumption, including album and track sales, radio airplay, and streaming. It provides a comprehensive and multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity on a weekly basis. Taylor Swift's continued dominance on the chart reflects her unwavering popularity and the impact of her music on various platforms.

Also Read: Guitar Bearing Taylor Swift’s Signature Sells for $120,000 at Childhood Cancer Fundraiser

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Fan Who Attended 8 Eras Tour Shows Shares Tips for Purchasing Australian Tickets

Unveiling the True Story Behind the Viral Video of a ‘Rejected’ Proposal at a Taylor Swift Concert