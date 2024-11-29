Ben Affleck Made Disturbing Comments About a TV Host's Breasts in 2004 Interview: "You Should Have..."

Ben Affleck’s past behavior was thrust back into the spotlight in a resurfaced interview from 2004, where he repeatedly made comments about a journalist’s breasts during a promotional appearance for the film Jersey Girl. The footage, widely shared online in 2017, showed Affleck making inappropriate comments and gestures toward Canadian journalist Anne-Marie Losique.

In the interview, Affleck lifted and turned Losique, making her face the camera, and said, "We could do the interview like this." Affleck then commented on Losique’s outfit, saying, “You usually show a lot more cleavage than this. What’s the story? Why are you covering it up today?” Losique responded that it was Sunday morning, to which Affleck replied, “That never stopped you before from getting them ti-ties out. Who you trying to fool? Sunday morning? You could be in church. You should have that rack on display.”

The actor continued with remarks about her breasts being 'suspiciously firm' and suggested they recreate a 'Janet Jackson moment,' referring to the singer’s 2004 Super Bowl incident. At one point, Affleck appeared to touch her nipple and joked that she would 'blend right in' at Fox L.A., referencing pole dancers. The video also included a moment where Affleck mocked disabled individuals, saying in a French accent, “Don’t make me look like I am retarded! I look like I have cerebral palsy.” Then he added, “That maybe offends. We cannot offend—only in America.”

Losique has since defended the interview, stating it was staged for entertainment purposes. “This was for the camera,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “You have to understand that we have done dozens and dozens of interviews like that. It was for a show I was producing, so I was not at all a victim. When the cameras rolled, we would start to do that game. As soon as it stopped rolling, there was none of that. He never touched me in any improper way. He was very respectful, I must say.” She expressed frustration over the clip being linked to more serious allegations, calling it completely 'out of context' and 'blown out of proportion.'

Losique previously described her interactions with Affleck in a 2001 Los Angeles Times interview, where she said sitting on his lap had become a regular occurrence during interviews. “Now I’m always on his lap,” she said. “I don’t have to prepare anything. It’s very easy. But I never get to ask him any questions. Never in five years.” Losique also highlighted that Montreal audiences generally view humor differently, suggesting that discomfort can sometimes enhance its effect, as long as it doesn’t carry harmful intent.

The resurfaced video came just as Affleck apologized for a separate incident involving actress Hilarie Burton, who accused him of groping her during a 2003 appearance on MTV’s TRL. “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Affleck wrote in a statement after Burton revisited the incident on social media back in 2017.

These developments unfolded in the wake of Affleck’s condemnation of Harvey Weinstein following allegations of sexual harassment and assault against the producer. In a statement, Affleck wrote, “I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass, and manipulate women over decades.” However, Rose McGowan, one of Weinstein’s accusers, criticized Affleck for his comments, alleging that he knew about Weinstein’s behavior and calling him a liar. “Goddamnit! I told him to stop doing that,” McGowan tweeted. “You lie," as per Complex.