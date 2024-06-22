Ben Affleck Describes Jennifer Lopez’s Fame as 'Bananas' and Clarifies He’s 'Shy', Not 'Grumpy'

Ben Affleck recently opened up about his marriage to Jennifer Lopez during a chat with Kevin Hart on his show. Affleck shared some funny and insightful thoughts about what it’s like being married to such a high-profile celebrity. He gave everyone a good laugh with his take on Lopez’s fame. He recounted something that happened as they were wandering through Times Square. Affleck said people go crazy when they see J.Lo. He described when fans spotted them in New York and how chaotic it was. "The s--t was like f--kin' bananas… Then we've got our five kids, it's Jen and me, and what feels like hundreds of people, and they're all screaming."

The actor also talked about his own public image, saying that many people think he looks "grumpy" in photos. He defended his expressions, saying he was just "shy." His insecurity stems from his dislike of being the center of attention. According to him, it occasionally makes him look uncomfortable in front of the camera. Affleck didn't talk about the current state of his marriage. In the video, Affleck is seen with a full beard, which he later shaved off.

Affleck's interview comes amid divorce rumors, with some insiders suggesting that the couple has been living apart. J.Lo has allegedly given up on fixing things, as a source said she feels she can't do anything more to save the relationship. "Jenny has had enough, and she really tried, but she can do no more, it's not getting any better, it's worse," a source told The Daily Mail.

Wondering what's going on with J-Lo and Ben Affleck? For my movie club I prepared a watch list to explain it, centering on the cuckoo bananas films "This is Me...Now: A Love Story" and "The Greatest Story Never Told," which, er, chronicle (and maybe killed!) their relationship. pic.twitter.com/DULmrmK3My — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) June 18, 2024

J.Lo is reportedly making plans for her future as a single mom, as per The Blast. She's thinking about going on a tour next year. Whatever the situation may be, the couple's priority is their kids. They're waiting for the right time to announce any big changes surrounding them. They want all the children to be done with school first. J.Lo is said to be sad about the situation as she leans on close friends for support. She's also focusing on working out and spending time with her twins. Affleck is currently busy filming The Accountant 2. Probably the long hours are adding stress to his life and might be affecting his mood at home.

Affleck and J.Lo appear to have had no intention of making a compromise in this particular situation. The pair hasn't made an official breakup announcement yet. But their fans are eager to watch what will happen in the next stage of their lives. For now, Affleck and J.Lo are trying to be cordial with each other. The source stated that, as is customary for celebrities divorcing, the news would probably be made on a Friday.