Ben Affleck Bails On J Lo's Birthday Bash, Insider Claims They Are 'Not Getting Back Together'

Ben Affleck snubbed his wife Jennifer Lopez's star-studded Bridgerton-themed birthday party, which was thrown a few days before her actual birthday, on July 24. The absence of the Gone Girl actor strengthened the rumors of the couple's undeclared separation. The party, held on Saturday, July 20, was J Lo's 55th birthday bash as she attended all her guests and gave them a warm welcome even though her husband was nowhere to be seen.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

According to People, the event had a van full of flowers and a chariot to complement the theme outside the Grammy nominee's residence. Lopez's mum Guadalupe Rodríguez among other guests made a stunning entry in period ensembles as she hosted it with great pomp and show. The possibly estranged pair was recently witnessed spending their time away from each other on their second anniversary. The Dance Again hitmaker was papped riding a bicycle in a carefree mood in the Hamptons while Affleck was seen working with Matt Damon for their new production house.

The pair had given their best to work on their relationship an insider shared. "They are not getting back together. They have no plans to announce that they aren't a couple right now. JLo wanted to make it work really badly, he's just a different person to her now," the insider claimed as reported by Fox News. The close aide also revealed, "They're not trying to work it out."

The source added, "They have zero plans to announce this anytime soon. JLo wants to be there for Ben's kids. She's changed her life and made it more about the children. She thought she'd be doing this with Ben, and she's not. Ben's kids really do like JLo, and they loved seeing their dad so happy with JLo." Lopez shares a lovely bond with the Oscar-winning actor's kids. "Violet and all the kids have remained close to JLo which is [why] Violet is in the Hamptons with JLo," the source confirmed it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

According to OK! Magazine, the Papi hitmaker was 'too much drama' for the Good Will Hunting actor. "Jennifer was Ben's dream woman. It was drama all the time. He's feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn't work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do," a source close to Affleck told the news outlet.

Reportedly, things that caused major woes in their marital life were the hectic schedules of the singer and actor. "She's tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to. Jennifer's keeping her head up. She doesn't want to be seen as the villain," the insider clarified about Lopez and the situation.

And in the midst of this all JLo had a Bridgerton themed birthday party and Ben wasn't there :( Just a lot going on generally — Bolu Babalola is genuinely on leave 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) July 22, 2024

Another source revealed, that they "have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together. They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them," explaining where the celebrity couple stands.