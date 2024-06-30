Ben Affleck and JLo Focused on Leading ‘Separate Lives’ This Summer as Singer Plans More Trips

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have 'no plans' to stay together for the summer as the couple have drifted apart. A close source revealed to People magazine that they are "focused on their separate lives." Lopez who just returned from an exotic vacation to Europe has chalked out more travel plans. Another insider shared, “Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

On Wednesday, June 26, the couple were spotted arriving individually to a West Hollywood building where they both have offices. As per Marca, Affleck has been moving his personal belongings out of the couple's $61 million Bel-Air mansion. A source told People magazine just before Lopez's return from her Europe getaway, the Air actor relocated everything. Affleck was not wearing his wedding band when he was pictured with his daughter Violet when they were grabbing lunch at the Tasty Noodle House in Los Angeles, last weekend. According to the outlet, he was casually dressed in a flannel button-up shirt over a white T-shirt, along with blue trousers and sneakers.

Interestingly, a few weeks ago on Father’s Day, Lopez posted an adorable tribute to Affleck, deeming him her 'hero'. Lopez shared a retro black-and-white snapshot of the actor and director on her Instagram Story, and captioned it, “Our Hero Happy Father’s Day.” This has confused fans. A source recently also revealed, "Ben never liked the house. It's too far away from his kids." As for Lopez, "the house is way too big for her," the source claimed. According to The Wall Street Journal, the couple married in July 2022 and purchased the opulent estate in the spring of 2023. Situated on five acres of land, the house measures 38,000 square feet and boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, and a swimming pool. It also houses a sports complex with basketball and pickleball amenities, a gym, and a boxing ring.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Lopez announced the cancellation of her much-anticipated tour right after listing the mansion. Her OntheJLo website states that she is "taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends." "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she wrote in that statement. She added, "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary." As the couple drifts apart, they remain fond of each other still. During his appearance on Kevin Hart's show, Hart to Heart's season four premiere, Affleck recently praised his wife. “She...creates this — people love her, and she really represents something important to people...It's amazing."