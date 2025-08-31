Before & After Photos of Gavin Newsom Prove His Glow-Up Is Real – And Kimberly Definitely Missed Out

Gavin Newsom has won the genetic lottery! Apart from political work and stance, being a prominent politician brings fame and opinions on one’s looks. For instance, people were charmed by Justin Trudeau, Kennedy, and Obama’s looks. The same is the case with California‘s governor, Newsom.

He has been in politics for a while now and has been gaining attention from his privilege. Whether it’s his genetic lottery or upkeep, Kimberly Guilfoyle’s former husband, Gavin, is in the news for aging like fine wine.

Another thing he’s popular for is his constant trolling of the current President Trump. The Californian governor was sighted as the candidate after Joe Biden stepped down; however, he wasn’t picked at that time.

The handsome governor is busy these days trolling Trump by copying his all-caps posts on social media. He even launched a website copying MAGA merch that trolls Trump.

MEET GAVIN NEWSOM, THE GREATEST GOVERNOR CALIFORNIA’S EVER SEEN, NOBODY DOES IT BETTER, FOLKS! HE GOT THE BEST HAIR, THE SHINIEST SUITS. NOBODY CAN DENY IT! THE RADICAL RIGHT, THOSE LOW ENERGY HOME SCHOOLED MAGA LOONS ARE MELTING DOWN. DROP A 💙 FOR @GavinNewsom! pic.twitter.com/17gIWrxHAp — DonkConnects ♻️™ (@donkoclock) August 21, 2025



Moreover, he has been starring in many thirst trap edits on TikTok, so we can safely say people are going crazy for his good looks. Comparing his older photos with the current ones also proves how he’s getting better with age.

It may not be clear if he knows about his effect on people or if he thinks he’s as good-looking as people assume him to be, but his looks are certainly working in his favor. Some netizens compared him to Elvis Presley and his charm.

The 57-year-old politician is 6 feet 3 and carries himself with grace. Many can mistake him for a popular movie star if they don’t know he’s a politician. Moreover, the silver dox look with gray hair only adds to the fine wine charm.

Some of the TikTok videos have been calling him Daddy Newsom and also comparing him to good-looking political characters in movies and videos.

Many people are saying Elvis and Gavin Newsom look alike. In fact, they’re saying he’s the most handsome politician to ever be compared to Elvis. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/lJTQhK7Mb4 — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) August 19, 2025



Newsom is making some waves by trolling Trump; however, he also received flak when he was involved with a model twenty years younger after his divorce from Guilfoyle.

The age gap relationship was scandalous even when he was 39. After that he did get married and has four kids but his casanova charm is still there.