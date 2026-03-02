“Be a Grown-Up” — Even Trump Supporters Slam His Silence on Fallen Soldiers

President Donald Trump was stepping off Air Force One amid an escalating conflict in the Middle East, when a Fox News reporter asked, “What’s your message to the families of the fallen?” However, in response, Trump raised a hand and walked away.

Under the clip circulating on social media, one user said, “Couldn’t even spare 15 seconds to say something nice about them and a thank you.” Another argued, “Not every day he sends Americans to be needlessly killed. Maybe he needs to be a grown-up and answer that one.” Others, of course, defended him. “He doesn’t have to answer every question when it’s asked,” one supporter wrote. Another wrote, “Stop politicizing deaths. It’s disgusting.” Yet another social media user asked everyone to wait for a formal address.

Trump did eventually post a video statement on social media. In it, he said, “These three brave patriots gave their lives for our nation (…) America will avenge their deaths, and there will likely be more killed before the conflict ends.”

Over the weekend, coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes hit Iranian weapons sites and senior leadership compounds. Iranian officials report more than 200 dead, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In Tehran, three American service members were killed in Iranian missile attacks. In Israel, a strike on a synagogue in Beit Shemesh killed nine and wounded 28, with eleven people still missing. But for how long will this go on? Trump has claimed that it would take four to five weeks. “It’s always been about a four-week process,” he told the Daily Mail.

“It won’t be difficult. We have tremendous amounts of ammunition stored all over the world.”

In a separate interview with The New York Times, Trump discussed what comes next for Iran. His suggestions ranged from a Venezuela-style decapitation of leadership to a negotiated handover. At one point, Trump believed, Iran‘s military should hand its weapons over to the Iranian public. But after making a brand of being unfiltered, why did the president go quiet now?

Now, Trump’s supporters are right that presidents can’t answer every question shouted across the tarmac. Though he released a formal statement but in that particular clip, being silent was probably the worst possible choice.