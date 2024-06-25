Bartender Confirms Just How Much Justin Timberlake Drank Before Arrest

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake has been in the entertainment industry for quite some time now. However, besides achieving success he has also been involved in controversies and scandals. Recently, Timberlake was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, according to the police report. During the arrest, Timberlake allegedly told the arresting officer that he had only taken one drink. Now, a bartender from the New York hotel where Timberlake allegedly had the drink confirmed this story, as reported by PEOPLE Magazine.

On Saturday, June 22, an unnamed staff member came forward to provide details about Timberlake's activities. The individual supported the singer's claim that he had consumed only "one martini." A second staffer said, “If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here.” According to his arrest report, Timberlake said to the police, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home." Meanwhile, the officer who pulled him over noted in the report that Timberlake's eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy. The officer continued, "A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath."

He added, "He was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests." The Sag Harbor Police Department also confirmed Timberlake's arrest. As reported by US Weekly, the report read, “On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel. A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department."

It further claims, "Upon investigation, it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.” A Sag Harbor Village Police Department officer also mentioned that Timberlake had "slowed speech." He also claimed that Timberlake “was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.” Moving ahead, just days following his arrest in the Hamptons, Timberlake took to the stage for a performance in Chicago. This marked his first public appearance since the incident, during which he chose to break his silence and address the audience.

As reported by TIME Magazine, he said, “It’s been a tough week. But you’re here, and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now.” He also said, "You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life and sometimes I can't find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me." On the other hand, the office of Timberlake’s lawyer Edward Burke Jr. also gave a statement. It read, “Mr Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office."