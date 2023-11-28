According to police records obtained by the investigative outlet Florida Bulldog, Peter Antonacci, the man handpicked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to head the state's newly formed election fraud office, lay dying in a hallway in the governor's office for more than 20 minutes before anyone noticed and came to his aid. On September 23, 2022, Peter Antonacci departed a meeting with Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, and was found dead a few minutes later. After more than a year, details of the event are now being made public. As per reports, nearly half an hour passed before anybody saw Antonacci, who was dead in the governor's office at the Florida State Capitol Building, on the surveillance cameras.

Peter Antonacci, Ron DeSantis's handpicked choice for a controversial new elections fraud office, collapsed & died in a hallway in the governor's office moments after abruptly leaving heated meeting on 9/23/22. It was 24mins b4 anyone noticed.

Three months after DeSantis named him head of the Office of Election Crimes and Security, Antonacci died of a heart attack in September 2022. After working as an election supervisor and state attorney under former governor Rick Scott, he became a top judge of the state Division of Administrative Hearings under DeSantis. DeSantis, who is now a Republican primary candidate, released the following statement upon learning of his passing: "Casey [his wife] and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Peter Antonacci, Director of the Office of Elections Crimes and Security. He was a dedicated, tenacious, and assiduous public servant, lawyer, and respected professional—a friend to all in the State of Florida. He vigilantly sought to uphold the law throughout his lengthy career as a Deputy Attorney General, Statewide Prosecutor, General Counsel, Supervisor of Elections, and most recently as the newly appointed watchdog over Florida's election security."

"Peter Antonacci left a meeting with Gov Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Sept. 23, 2022 & several moments later he was dead mere steps from the room. No one noticed. It has been over a year & the information bout the incident is only now being revealed."



WTF??https://t.co/PtuvP3jyZd — jane (@applPiprogress) November 27, 2023

According to the FDLE report, the meeting was attended by Secretary of State James "Cord" Byrd, his general counsel Bradley McVay, FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass, FDLE Chief of Staff Shane Desguin, FDLE Director of Executive Investigations Scott McInerney, Antonacci's deputy Scott Strauss, and two men and three women who were listed as "unidentified." The FDLE files revealed that both the conference room and the corridor were equipped with cameras that recorded video but no audio. Larry Shallar, the investigating FDLE agent, reported, "At approximately 1:46 p.m., Mr. Antonacci is observed standing up and walking out of the conference room [WORDS REDACTED]. Upon exiting the conference room, Mr. Antonacci is observed staggering as he moved forward until he collapsed to the floor. Mr. Antonacci did not appear to move once he collapsed to the floor."

The report further stated, "Commissioner Glass stated that when looking down the hallway, he observed what appeared to be dark slacks and black shoes laying on the ground, toes facing down... He stated he observed from the hip back, and he looked at General Counsel Newman, asking if that was Mr. Antonacci. At approximately 2:10 p.m., FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass is observed responding to Mr. Antonacci on the floor and initiating life-saving measures (CPR; cardiopulmonary resuscitation) with the assistance of FDLE Chief of Staff Shane Desguin. At approximately 2:11 p.m., FDLE Capitol Police is observed responding to Mr. Antonacci with the AED (automated external defibrillator) and assisting with life-saving measures until Leon County Emergency Medical Services arrived. The two men then ran over to Antonacci and rolled him over on his left side, “putting him in a breathing position to allow him to get maximum air." The report concluded by stating that he had "a long history of heart disease and cardiac issues that resulted in several surgeries."

