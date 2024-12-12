Barron Trump's Classmates At NYU Reveal What He Enjoys Doing The Most To Make Friends

Barron Trump has always been somewhat of a loner as per insiders. However, now at college, New York University, he is reportedly making friends by leaning into one old hobby— video games. Rumor has it that the 18-year-old has been using gaming as a means to socialize, asking his classmates for their Gamertags and Discord IDs to get to know them. Dad Donald Trump, in an interview with prominent Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, also admitted his son's passion for gaming. According to TMZ, Barron is a huge fan of FIFA.

Barron Trump is all over TikTok. He’s taking over NYU. pic.twitter.com/bANanwzXjJ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 16, 2024

Despite his successful efforts to make friends in his own special way, Barron is reportedly not getting the usual college experience— partying on campus as one might expect. He allegedly doesn't spend much time on the NYU campus given the Secret Service detail that always follows him around. He simply moves from building to building to attend classes and goes back home. Unlike other freshmen, he doesn't reside on campus for security reasons and remains at Trump Tower with Mum Melania Trump. This situation is likely to only get worse once Donald assumes office in January.

According to his classmates, Barron doesn't like to draw attention to himself. In the words of a student who spoke to TMZ, "He hardly exists," and typically sits in the back of his economics class, keeping to himself, and being as low-key as possible. Despite his controlled attitude, Barron is quite friendly. His classmates described him as 'chill,' amiable, and easygoing. According to the Daily Mail, kids at his high school claimed he was really into the game Clash of Clans and would talk endlessly about soccer. Barron’s love for video games played a big role in helping his dad’s campaign. He convinced Donald to join channels that specialize in gaming and pop culture, such as Ross's stream, to help win the youth vote.

Videos surfaces of Barron Trump showing his moves on the soccer pitch. pic.twitter.com/IiMhDmW1lW — David Yeshua (@DavidYeshua4) December 6, 2024

Barron's low-key demeanor and tendency to avoid the spotlight have created an air of mystery around him. Recently, Barron made headlines, after a video of him speaking with a Slovenian accent went viral. The clip, which was shot for Donald and Melania's 2010 Larry King Live special, featured Barron— who was four at the time— getting ready for his first day of school. "I like my suitcase," he replied, speaking with a heavy accent as he looked over his new school bag. "I have to go to school now?" he asked his mother, to which she replied, "Yes, first you will have lunch and then you will go to school." "You can do reading, writing, and arithmetic," his father added.

I LIKE MY SUITCASE' – Barron Trump's Slovenian accent videos go viral after his dad's big win! pic.twitter.com/pq1iySk37x — Sherlock Holmes (@thesherlock__) November 25, 2024

As for his college life, given Barron is still in the first semester of his freshman year, he still has plenty of time to maybe turn things around, and squeeze in some of the typical college activities that one might expect.

