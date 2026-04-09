Barron Trump, Watch Out—Prince George’s Height Is Turning Heads

Barron Trump is renowned for his height and good looks. He often towers over his famous parents in public, standing 6 feet 9 inches tall. And he’s just 20 years old! It looks like he’s already getting competition with a soon-to-be 13-year-old royal family member: Prince George.

Many people often gush over Barron on the internet, mainly for his height. However, the recent buzz has been about Prince George, who is nearly as tall as his 5-foot-9-inch mother—even in heels—at his age. This has many wondering how much more growing he has left to do.

A wave from Prince William as they head into St. George Chapel leading the royal family for Easter service. pic.twitter.com/9ZKHBWnp8E — Sabirah Lohn 💕🦕🦖 (@SabirahLohn) April 5, 2026

Internet pundits have stumbled upon a recent family photograph featuring the young royal’s parents and his siblings. In the picture, he appeared just as dashing and debonair as his father, Prince William.

He donned a crisp navy blue single-buttoned suit with an Earl Grey shirt and a light blue tie. To complete his ensemble, he sported shiny black leather formal shoes, just like his father. It’s like the old saying goes, “Like father, like son.” They both pretty much embodied that saying when they were spotted in public.

He appears to have inherited both Catherine’s and his father’s features, and seemingly also their height. Likely, this young royal might break some hearts when he grows up, just like Barron.

The fact that Prince George (not yet 13) is almost as tall as his mum in heels!😳🤍 pic.twitter.com/XmhWU4CrsO — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) April 5, 2026

Royal Family fans who have followed his journey from the time he was just born to his early teens, many were shook by the growth spurt. As mentioned earlier, eagle-eyed internet pundits expressed their thoughts about him on X.

A netizen pointed out, saying, “Prince George must be the same height as his mum. Wow! He’s getting tall really fast!” Another guessed, “He will be the tallest king in history.” Another person remarked, “This photo radiates pure happiness.” George almost matching his mum’s height in heels—Time really flies!”

he’s gonna be taller than everyone by next year at this rate 😭 — bia ≧▽≦ (@anasgreedy) April 5, 2026

A fourth one claimed, “What a genetically gifted family! Both in beauty and in kindness.” Someone also highlighted, “He is such a handsome young man…And he is going to be quite tall indeed.” Another said, “He’s going to catch up to his dad soon.” A final one noted, “He really has sprung up, hasn’t he? It’s in the genes.”

While many internet pundits focused on Prince George’s height, some drew a contrast between him and Barron. A netizen explained, saying, “I think he’s going to be taller or as tall as his father. Am thinking Barron Trump tall at 6’7″.

Another said, “Oh my gosh, he’s going to be as tall as Barron Trump!” Similarly, one more person remarked, “Maybe he will be like Barron Trump and be even taller than his father.” A final one noted, “Prince George will be at his parents’ height by age 14, like Barron Trump at this rate.”

Oh my gosh! He is going to be as tall as Baron Trump. It looks like he is almost 6 feet now! — Lorai Organa (@Antoinette19621) April 5, 2026

Many praised both Prince George’s and Barron’s height on the internet, especially after pictures of the young royal went viral. Barron is already captivating hearts worldwide with his charming appearance and impressive height.

Based on current appearances, this young royal isn’t far behind. He is expected to continue growing in due time. As he grows, attention will likely remain on Prince George when he’s a full-fledged adult, as he takes on his future royal role.