Barron Trump Goes Missing Before Giving His First Public Speech at the Crypto Exchange Launch Event

Barron Trump couldn't make it to the recent crypto launch event of his family. Despite his appearance being the most talked about event of the day, the youngest Trump kid was nowhere in the picture. If the 18-year-old marked his presence this could have been his first public speech for the family business.

Omg Trump is on X promoting his cryptocurrency. There is nothing he won’t grift. He says he wants the US to be the crypto capital of the world. Admits he and his children are invested in this. @RepRaskin https://t.co/xew0gkU8Qq — TheRealClinkShrink (@AAPL2015) September 17, 2024

According to the Independent, the absence was acknowledged at the eleventh hour despite a two-hour-long build-up on Barron's public speaking moment. The livestream also had both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. hype up the idea that their youngest brother would be joining them soon. Alas! Crypto entrepreneur Farokh Sarmad who was interviewing the Trump family said, "He's not here anymore, We took too long. We're gonna try and get him back." Responding to it, Don Jr. hilariously quipped, "Damned teenagers! I'm like the old boomer now – the grumpy old man with a white beard," leaving the attendees in stitches.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Zach Gibson

According to CoinDesk, Eric and Don are to be the WLF's resident "Web3 Ambassadors" while Barron will be the "DeFi visionary" meaning, a "decentralized finance" guy for their family's crypto venture. Revealing how Barron supported the idea of investing crypto as a new business venture the former President Donald Trump had previously said, "Barron knows so much about this. Barron's a young guy, but he knows – he talks about his [crypto] wallet, he's got four wallets or something, and I'll say 'What is a wallet?' It's almost like younger people know it a lot better than older people. But I have a lot of respect for them. They've shown great judgment, all of them."

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Donald Trump teases his World Liberty Fi DeFi project again, this time announcing that he will be live on 𝕏 on Monday Sept. 16th at 8PM when the Trump team goes live with the new project. pic.twitter.com/AeUmiaLyQT — DΛVID 🟢 (@DavidShares) September 12, 2024

The two-hour-long livestream interview touched upon the areas that the new project of Trumps would explore. According to the Independent, they will have a "stablecoin" with its value attached to the US dollar. Other detailed discussions revolved around World Liberty Financial (WLF) and how the online banking platform would help channel the crypto platform for Americans. According to AP News, the ex-POTUS gave his nod to the new crypto venture of his sons. In a video posted on X(formerly known as Twitter), Trump said, "We’re embracing the future with crypto and leaving the slow and outdated big banks behind."

I would not trade wisdom for youth.

I’m happy being old, and wise — CPTJOZ (@cptjoz) September 17, 2024

Cryptocurrency can be treated as digital cash which has the potential to skyrocket in the profit market and global banking system. However, the risks remain high with the high-profit earnings at stake. The stand by the Trumps to bring about a "stable currency" would mean that it can be swiped and used as an alternative to the US dollars and other currencies. During his presidency, the Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential elections had opposed crypto. However, his stance seems to have evolved with time after Barron's persistence to explore the blockchain and crypto industry.