Barron Trump Allegedly Brags About His Dad's Money and Success: "He Really Had a Hard Life..."

Like any other son, Barron Trump looks up to his father Donald Trump. The youngest son of the politician, who has been kept away from the limelight for most of his childhood, is a fresh addition to his political rallies and events. Though he still has no plans to follow in his father's footsteps, he acknowledges the unprecedented success his father has earned and is proud of it.

Donald Trump dances on stage with former first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Image Source: Photo by John Moore | Getty Images

The 18-year-old apparently bragged about his father to Patrick Bet-David, the conservative pundit behind the famous PBD Podcast. Bet-David recalled the story during the 2024 Sales Leadership Summit and revealed, "We're doing a podcast with Ryan Garcia; he stays there; he walks – he says, 'Let me walk you to your car.' He's working customer service. He walks us to our car and he's standing there until we get in the car to leave," which impressed Bet-David a lot.

The more I spend time with Baron Trump, the more impressed I am with him.



Most interesting 18 year old I’ve met.

pic.twitter.com/aHzCQEteEm — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) May 4, 2024

The podcaster then revealed that Barron gushed about his father's achievements: "No matter what I do, no matter what my brothers do, no matter how much money we make, our success will never come close to what our father had to do." He also noted that Trump "really had a hard life [and] not us. We have an easy life." Bet-David said Barron was one 'stud of a kid' for saying that, as per Political Flare.

The 6ft 9 inches tall college student is among the most intriguing personalities from the Trump clan. People on social media are curious about Barron's whereabouts and the media rarely misses a chance to photograph him. Unlike before, he's also made a handful of public appearances alongside his father and half-siblings recently. But, undeniably, he's the only Trump that catches the most eyeballs.

NEW: Congrats to Barron Trump on graduating from high school today!



Former President Trump was able to attend the graduation ceremony at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida -- despite the criminal trial in New York -- with former First Lady Melania Trump.



God bless Barron… pic.twitter.com/0hskqYzp0C — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) May 17, 2024

After graduating from Oxbridge Academy Florida, Barron enrolled himself in NYU's Stern School of Business. Though he hasn't expressed an inclination toward politics (yet), an insider once revealed that he has all the traits to become a future president. The source told Daily Mail, "Barron is handsome, tall - taller even than his father - and very knowledgeable for someone his age."

According to the insider, Barron is 'far more politically inclined' than he appears to be, considering he mirrors his Slovenian mother Melania's personality of being quiet and withdrawn. "I see all the attributes of a future President if he has the appetite for it. And why not? He has the Trump genes," insisted the source.

Though only will tell whether Barron would choose to serve America someday, he reportedly played a significant role in his father's 2024 campaign. The teenage Trump was apparently the architect of Donald's GenZ strategy, convincing his father to think outside the box, choosing the right podcasts to appear on, and sending the right message to the 72.7 million millennials in America.

As all of us know now, the podcast tactic turned out to work in Trump's favor as the former POTUS won the 2024 elections, beating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Being surrounded by middle-aged campaign advisors, the president-elect relied heavily on his son to navigate social media's unchartered territory, and needless to say, it was a great move for the campaign.