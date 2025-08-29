“Barron Has Been Actively…” – Insider Exposes How the President’s Youngest Son Spent His Summer Break and It Will Surely Surprise You

Like father, like son! Barron Trump is proving that he is following closely in step with his father, Donald Trump. The teenager who is known to keep a low profile is reportedly gearing up for something big. The 19-year-old spent his summer break honing his “entrepreneurial” spirit, according to an insider. Here’s exactly what the youngest Trump child did over his summer break.

Barron Trump has always stayed out of the spotlight for as long as we can remember. The details of his private life have been under wraps for most of his life. The 19-year-old has lived a private life compared to his half-brothers and half-sisters.

Barron started studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business in September 2024. He successfully finished his freshman year this summer. The teenager seems to have spent his summer break in a rather unconventional way, according to a recent report.

An insider spoke to People while revealing that Barron spent his summer away from the public eye while focusing on his future business plans. The teenager reportedly spent a major chunk of his summer developing ideas for his future business venture.

The source revealed that the President’s son has been in and out of meetings with business partners all summer. He has been kept busy developing tech projects while setting up business deals for a future business venture.

Barron Trump arrives at NYU for first day at college https://t.co/kSYvHsPfW1 pic.twitter.com/PWTTACIb76 — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2024

“Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others who he is involved with in that area,” the insider shared. They also shared how the teenager has been spending a “lot of time” with his family over his break.

It is still unclear where the 19-year-old spent his break. He hasn’t been spotted in New York or Florida. “He is interested in business in general, developing properties, making money, and being involved in successful projects,” the insider noted. They added how the teenager has his own ideas and at the same time “understands what people his age are looking for.”

Barron Trump to launch luxury real estate company without Trump Organization backing in spring 2025. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/OwrjTkZFKa — AF Post (@AFpost) January 21, 2025

The source labelled the youngest Barron child to be “entrepreneurial.” The person also added how “bright and not shy” he is when it comes to getting his own career in gear. Other than his business, the teenager seems to be spending quality time with his rumored girlfriend. An anonymous source shared that Barron had found himself a “really nice girlfriend” and “hangs out with her a lot.”

Other than that, the teenager seems to be fitting in quite well with his peers at NYU, according to various reports. A source previously shared how the teenager was well-liked by people on campus. The insider claimed that even liberals found the President’s son likable.