Barack Obama’s Taunt on Donald Trump’s Obsession with ‘Sizes’, Fans Couldn’t Stop Laughing!

Donald Trump marked a gigantic victory at the 2024 presidential elections, leaving Kamala Harris far behind in the race to become the 47th POTUS. In 2024, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in hush money trial but that didn’t stop him running the elections, and winning as well. During the campaign, Harris received massive support from former president Barack Obama, who sat in the Oval Office from 2009 to 2017. At the Democratic National Convention held in August last year, Obama made harsh comments against Trump, criticizing him for his ‘tired’ campaign tactics.

Mocking Trump in his speech, Obama said, “There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes. It just goes on and on and on.” Obama made a hand gesture while mocking Trump, and the crowd had a good laugh.

Obama’s statement came days after Trump claimed that the crowd at Kamala Harris’ rally was fake and AI-generated. He wrote in his Truth Social post, “Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she “A.I.’d” it, and showed a massive “crowd” of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST!”

He further added, “She had NOBODY waiting, and the “crowd” looked like 10,000 people! Same thing is happening with her fake “crowds” at her speeches. This is the way the Democrats win Elections, by CHEATING – And they’re even worse at the Ballot Box. She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”

Trump’s claims, however, turned out to be dubious as there were several images and videos shared by several media outlets featuring a large crowd cheering for Harris.

At NDC, Barack went on to take a further dig at Trump by saying, “The other day I heard someone compare Trump to the neighbor who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day.” Praising the Democrat leader, Obama said that Harris is like a considerate neighbor always offer their help.

Even Michelle Obama criticized Trump as she accused him of “ugly, misogynistic, racist lies,” as per Irish Star. She said, “For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. See, his limited narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking highly educated successful people who happened to be Black.”

Obamas have time and again criticized Trump for his birther conspiracy theory. In 2018, Michelle said that she’d “never forgive” Trump for spreading such a baseless theory against her family. She wrote in her biography, “The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly . But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks.”

“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him,” she added.

For the unaware, Trump claimed more than a decade ago that Barack Obama was born outside the US and, therefore, wasn’t qualified to serve as President.

Trump, however, remains unbothered by what the Democrats say. He won the election by an impressive margin and is having the last laugh sitting in the White House.