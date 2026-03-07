Barack Obama’s Gesture Toward Gavin Newsom at Jesse Jackson Memorial Sparks Speculation

Speculation is building that California Gov. Gavin Newsom could have Barack Obama’s support for a possible presidential run after Obama gestured at Newsom during Rev. Jesse Jackson’s public memorial service on Friday.

Obama, who joined Bill Clinton and Joe Biden as former presidents who attended the service, went viral for smiling and pointing at Newsom. Although Newsom has not formally announced his intention to run for president in 2028, he remains the odds-on favorite to be the Democratic nominee.

It is unclear whether Newsom and Obama spoke privately at any point on Friday. According to the New York Post, Newsom spent part of the service posing for pictures and taking selfies with high-profile Democrats. However, there have not been any public pictures posted featuring Newsom and Obama together.

President Barack Obama gestures toward Governor Gavin Newsom at Jesse Jackson’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/SFJgzsKX54 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 6, 2026

While making a speech at the service focused on urging unity, the 64-year-old Obama took a subtle jab at President Donald Trump.

“Each day we wake up to some new assault on our democratic institutions, another setback to the idea of the rule of law, an offense to common decency,” Obama said. “Every day you wake up to, to things you just didn’t think were possible.”

Trump did not attend the service, with the White House citing prior commitments. The White House hosted a “Saving College Sports” roundtable event on Friday afternoon, alongside vice chairs Secretary of State Marco Rubio, New York Yankees president Randy Levine, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

An endorsement from Obama could go a long way in Newsom’s 2028 chances, assuming that he runs for office. The 58-year-old Newsom has been involved in numerous controversies of late, ranging from his infamous “I’m like you” comment in Georgia while discussing his SAT scores to claims that he lied about his family’s financial struggles when he was growing up.

Newsom has also drawn considerable backlash for California’s homeless problem. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) previously estimated in 2024, roughly 24% of America’s homeless population — which HUD estimated was 771,500 — were in California. But that 24% covers the entire country, not the entire state of California.

Former President Barack Obama called on Americans to “step up” like Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. during a celebration of life honoring the late civil rights leader on Friday. “We are living in a time when it can be hard to hope,” Obama said during his speech in front of thousands in… pic.twitter.com/dWSm9IfdvL — PBS News (@NewsHour) March 6, 2026

Obama has not formally endorsed anyone for the 2028 election. As of publication, no politician from either major political party has announced their plans to run for president in two years.

As of March 7, Polymarket gives Newsom 27% odds to be the Democratic nominee in 2028. That’s three times as high as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who sits at 9%. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in 2024, and Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff both have 5% odds.

Polymarket currently gives Vice President JD Vance 42% odds to represent the Republican Party in the 2028 election. Rubio, who has 21% odds, is the only other possible candidate even clearing 4%.

Although Trump has hinted he is open to running in 2028, the Constitution prevents him from serving a third term in office.