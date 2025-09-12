Barack Obama’s Diaper Joke on Donald Trump Leaves Internet in Stitches – Netizens Say, “I Wonder If Melania…”

A resurfaced video of Barack Obama brutally trolling Donald Trump has the internet in stitches. The clip, which was posted on Instagram, has already garnered over 99,000 likes and 1,800 comments. As seen in the video, while talking about his Republican rival, the former POTUS made a diaper joke. However, before he could finish, the crowd beat him to it.

It was during a campaign rally for Kamala Harris during the 2024 pre-election, when Obama criticized Trump’s perceived lack of responsibility. However, rather than slamming him straightforwardly, the Democrat pursued a rather witty way. “I remember buying diapers. I remember the first time I went into the store right after Malia [his firstborn] was born.”

“I was like, what…That’s how much diapers cost? I remember changing diapers. You think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?” The crowd instantly burst into laughter and applause, with some even actually answering Obama’s question.

“No,” one from the crowd yelled, while another added, “A jam.” However, it was the third comment that even impressed Obama. “His own,” one man is heard shouting, as the former Democrat POTUS himself cracks up.

“I almost said that, but I decided I shouldn’t say it,” he added, and the crowd loudly cheered for him. You could even hear a few whistles here and there in the viral video. Even at that time, the video became international headlines, while many even claimed that Donald Trump truly wore an adult diaper.

After the video resurfaced on the internet a few days ago, Trump critics once again indulged in brutally trolling him. “Funny that Trump never changed a diaper, but he wears one,” one Instagram user wrote. “Trump doesn’t even change his own diaper,” another echoed. A third wrote, “I wonder if Melania ever changed a diaper.”

There’s a lot of talk about boots today but we need to talk about the fact that Mr. Trump apparently wears adult diapers. Can we trust him with the nuclear codes if he can’t even trust his own bladder?#diapergate pic.twitter.com/KD7n4jwxAL — Free (@KaladinFree) October 31, 2023

The other commentators felt nostalgic to see a video of Obama, with many commenting they “miss” the former POTUS. “I miss his intelligence, humanity, and his smiles,” one wrote. The other added, “This man knew how to read the room, which is why he resonated with so many of us. He felt the most human to me.”

“You are my President forever and always! Come back. The country needs you!!!” a third wrote. “‘I almost did that but decided I shouldn’t say that” is a statement that speaks to who Obama is truly,” another Instagram user commented under the viral video. “When I had respect for the President of the United States…” one individual wrote.