Barack Obama’s Savage Diaper Joke About Donald Trump Hits Him Where It Hurts!

Former US President Barack Obama issued a biting assessment to his successor, Donald Trump, in Pittsburgh as he rallied for Kamala Harris in the 2024 campaign. He also launched his swing state tour with a mixture of serious politics and cheeky vibes about the current US President and diapers.

Barrack Obama showed gratitude to the campaign field office volunteers and eventually stated his intention to “speak some truths” by reflecting on the reports that suggested less excitement for Harris than for his bids. In addition to that, he also stated his concerns about the fact that Black males might not have voted.

Barrack Obama remarked – “Part of it makes me think – and I’m speaking to men directly – part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

He harshly criticized Trump for routinely demeaning others and even indicated that people with such behavior bear no genuine strength.

He further declared that – “You’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody who has a history of denigrating you, because you think that’s a sign of strength, because that’s what being a man is? Putting women down? That’s not acceptable.”

The former US President made his political offensive in Pennsylvania, which eventually voted red in the election, and initiated his participation in the campaign events. At the rally at the University of Pittsburgh, he characterized the current US President as disconnected from reality and also ill-suited to spearhead change in the United States. Besides, he also labeled Donald Trump as a “bumbling” billionaire, stating that he had frequently been complaining about his problems since his first appearance on the golden escalator nine years ago.

He commended Harris, on the other hand, as a dedicated advocate who has devoted her life to supporting the voiceless and people who are in need of opportunities. “Kamala is as prepared for the job as any nominee for president has ever been,” – he proclaimed.

During this speech, a tremendous humorous moment came when Barrack Obama mentioned, “Or diapers. I remember buying diapers. Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper? ” A supporter responded with: “His own! “, prompting Obama to chuckle and remark: “I almost said that, but I decided I should not say it.”

Obama, at the beginning of all these, received a warm reception from the crowd at the University and eventually addressed Donald Trump’s all-caps social media posts along with his tendency to rant and rave regarding outlandish conspiracy theories and delivering a couple of hours-long speech resembling a jumbled mixture of words. He even compared it with Fidel Castro’s style, a never-ending stream of attempts to sell you things, and stated, “Who does that?”

Donald Trump flogged ludicrously priced merch as part of his White House comeback campaign, and Obama needed to take a dig at that. The comeback campaign included several things, starting with a swanky watch costing a cool $100,000, gold trainers with a $399 price tag, and a “God Bless the USA” Bible that went for $59.99.

Obama further cracked up and said – “He wants you to buy the word of God: Donald Trump edition. Got his name right there next to Matthew and Luke. You could not make this stuff up.”