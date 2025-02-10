Barack Obama Keeps It Classy While Trump Threw a Fit Over Super Bowl Results

Barack Obama was not only the youngest and first black president to serve the nation, but he was also, by far, the most “fine” president ever. And Donald Trump will never forget that.

Donald Trump was the first and only sitting president to attend Super Bowl LIX. Before he went to the field to witness the games himself, he favored the Kansas City Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles because of their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

However, like many Chief fans, Trump was left disappointed by the loss. One could see the Chiefs losing long before the game was over, and maybe that’s why Trump left the stadium almost an hour prior to the first whistle.

Even then, he could not stop his frustration from spilling over. He made his feelings public by calling the kickoff the worst part of the Super Bowl. He even compared the game to college football.

Trump is such a pathetic, small man. After his team lost, he can’t bring himself to congratulate the Eagles. Instead, he unleashes a petty barrage of insults against everyone, including Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/FwzJDUJDNr — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 10, 2025

He didn’t congratulate the Philadelphia Eagles, nor did he console the losing team with some wise words.

Furthermore, he also dragged Taylor Swift into the mess by saying how the MAGA crowd booed her out of the stadium.

President Trump was sure to give Kanye West vibes with these unnecessary statements against the pop star. However, Trump seems to forget the crowd booed for him, too, and the subtle digs the halftime performer Kendrick Lamar took.

Au contraire, former President Barack Obama congratulated the winners and praised them for their impeccable defense. Barack Obama kept it classy, like his tan suit a few years back.

Second time’s the charm. Congrats to the @Eagles, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Nick Sirianni and an outstanding defense for winning one for Philly. You earned it! https://t.co/UTI8b0MTX2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 10, 2025

Trump and Obama have always been rivals, even though Obama probably never wanted it. For everything Obama ever did, Trump either tried to do the same or somehow dilute the importance of the task.

That is why Trump kept promising his base to dissolve Obamacare and hand over the power of Barack Obama’s pet project, USDS, to Elon Musk.

Now that the tweets are out and the public is aware, the comparisons are being drawn. While people find Barack Obama’s tweets very classy and mature, they think Donald Trump could learn a few things from the former president in terms of diplomacy and humility.

This Super Bowl was definitely a difficult evening for Donald Trump. Not only did his team lose, but he was booed. He had to see Taylor Swift, and he saw Samuel Jackson dressed up as Uncle Sam. No wonder Trump lost his cool and forgot the protocol of congratulating the winners.

Eagles fans rejoiced at the former president’s recognition. Some also encouraged Barack Obama to show his love and support for the winning team.