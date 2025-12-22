Inspiring Reading – Barack Obama Shares His List Of Favorite Movies From 2025

Former President Barack Obama has shared his top picks of the best movies in 2025 in what is becoming an annual tradition.

However, it’s not just movies, as Obama has also shared his favorite books and musical performers of this year. Naturally, the former president didn’t disappoint with his latest list of top films for 2025. Among his choices are several high-profile picks that dominated the mainstream international market. According to Deadline, these include Ryan Coogler’s horror/musical mashup, Sinners, and the Leonardo DiCaprio-led film One Battle After Another.

However, Obama, 64, was also quick to heap praise on relatively lesser-known independent movies from around the world, including the Norwegian movie Sentimental Value and the Brazilian political thriller The Secret Agent. Read on to see the former president’s full list of his choice of top movies.

The full list of favored movies and their lead actors includes:

One Battle After Another (Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn)

Sinners (Hailee Steinfeld, Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku)

It Was Just An Accident (Mariam Adshan Shiva, Hadis Pakbatem, Vahid Mobasseri

Hamnet (Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Joe Alwyn)

Sentimental Value (Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, Stellan Skarsgård)

No Other Choice (Son Ye-jin, Lee Byung-hun, Park Hee-soon)

The Secret Agent (Wagner Moura, Udo Kier, Maria Fernanda Candido)

Train Dreams (Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon, William H. Macy)

Jay Kelly (George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Riley Keough)

Good Fortune (Keanu Reeves, Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen)

Orwell: 2+2=5 (Documentary)

Naturally, Obama was quick to recommend a healthy mix of different written genres and authors, including his wife, Michelle’s recent book, The Look. The full list is included here:

Paper Girl by Beth Macy

Flashlight by Susan Choi

We the People by Jill Lepore

The Wilderness by Angela Flournoy

There Is No Place for Us by Brian Goldstone

North Sun by Ethan Rutherford

1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai

Dead And Alive by Zadie Smith

What We Can Know by Ian McEwan

The Look by Michelle Obama

Additionally, Barack Obama has once again revealed his taste for a wide array of music genres with his list of favorite songs for 2025, including:

Nice To Each Other by Olivia Dean

Luther by SZA and Kendrick Lamar

Tatata by Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott

Jump by BLACKPINK

Faithless by Bruce Springsteen

Pasayadan by Ganavya

99 by Olamidé ft. Daecolm, Seyi Vibez, Asake & Young John

Pending by Lil Naay & Myke Towers

Sexo, Violencia Y Llantas by Rosalía

Metal by The Beths

Abracadabra by Lady Gaga

Just Say Dat by Gunna

The Giver by Chappell Roan

Aurora by Mora & De La Rose

Silver Lining by Laufey

No More Old Men by Chance the Rapper & Jamila Woods

Bury Me by Jason Isbell

I Wish I Could Go Travelling Again by Stacey Kent

Please Don’t Cry by Kacy Hill

Stay by Roe

Never Felt Better by Everything is Recorded ft. Sampha & Florence Welch

In the Name of Love by Victoria Noelle

With the holidays this week, it is the perfect time to explore the movies and music recommended by Barack Obama, or snuggle on the sofa in front of the fire for a great read.