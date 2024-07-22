Barack Obama Refuses to Endorse Kamala Harris as Democrats Rally Behind the Vice President

On Sunday, POTUS Joe Biden abruptly withdrew from the race for reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential elections. Biden released an official statement thanking Americans for the "greatest honor" but cited that stepping down was "in the best interest" of his party and the country.

As per BBC, Harris accepted the endorsement, stating that she was 'honored' and would "earn and win this nomination" to "unite the country against Trump". "We have 107 days until election day," she said. "Together, we will fight. And together, we will win." Shortly after Biden declared he was withdrawing from the presidential campaign, former President Barack Obama released an encouraging statement. Obama did not, however, support Harris despite the Democrats rallying behind her.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

On social media, Biden penned, "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year." In response, radio host DL Hughley, tweeted, "When I interviewed the VP in Milwaukee I apologized to #KamalaHarris2024 because of some of the things I'd believed about her, and I also told her I'd do anything could to get her elected and I will!!"

I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. If you’re with me, add a donation right now.https://t.co/xpPDkCRhoZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024

Congressman Bennie G. Thompson also released an official statement endorsing Harris. "The Vice President has spoken, and I am proud to offer this official statement of endorsement for @KamalaHarris to be our Democratic presidential nominee. The time has come for us to stand united as the people Joe and Kamala fight so hard for!"

The Vice President has spoken, and I am proud to offer this official statement of endorsement for @KamalaHarris to be our Democratic Presidential Nominee. The time has come for us to stand united as the people Joe and Kamala fight so hard for! #VoteBlue #KamalaHarris2024 pic.twitter.com/1XCNUP6meV — Bennie G. Thompson (@BGThompsonMS) July 21, 2024

Governor of California, Gavin Newsom too pledged his support. "Tough. Fearless. Tenacious. With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump's dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, @KamalaHarris." The View's co-host, Ana Navarro, meanwhile urged the public to donate. "Join me in showing our excitement for @KamalaHarris. Let’s blow folks away with a strong showing of support. Go to http://kamalaharris.com and donate. Doesn’t matter how big or small!!!"

Anderson Clayton, Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party also declared his support for Harris. "Tonight, all 168 delegates of the North Carolina Democratic Party made history. Our delegates voted unanimously decision to endorse and put our party’s full support behind the nomination of @KamalaHarris to be the President of the United States. I’m proud of our party!"

Tonight, all 168 delegates of the North Carolina Democratic Party made history. Our delegates voted unanimously decision to endorsed and put our party’s full support behind the nomination of @KamalaHarris to be the President of the United States. I’m proud of our party. LFG! ✊ pic.twitter.com/mDfPpxymMo — Anderson Clayton☀️ (@abreezeclayton) July 22, 2024

Meanwhile, according to CBS News, Obama referring to Biden as his 'dear friend', noted his accomplishments in the White House. "Joe Biden has been one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we've also been reminded again that he's a patriot of the highest order." He continued, "Since taking office, President Biden has displayed that character again and again. He helped end the pandemic, created millions of jobs, lowered the cost of prescription drugs, and passed the first major piece of gun safety legislation in 30 years. Internationally, he restored America's standing in the world, and revitalized NATO."

"I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn't make this decision unless he believed it was right for America," Obama stressed, not mentioning Harris. He concluded, "We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."