Barack Obama Escalates War of Words With Trump

Former President Barack Obama has come out swinging against Donald Trump, turning what was once a cautious distance into a direct and pointed offensive. In a move that stunned political watchers, Obama accused his successor of leading America down a “dangerous trend” of militarization, federal overreach, and outright abuse of power.

In a post on X, the 44th president warned that “the erosion of basic principles like due process and the expanding use of our military on domestic soil puts the liberties of all Americans at risk, and should concern Democrats and Republicans alike.” At 64, Obama is sounding the alarm in a way he rarely has since leaving office, escalating the feud with Trump into a full-blown battle of words.

This interview, which is also available to listen to as a podcast, provides a useful overview of some of the dangerous trends we’ve been seeing in recent months regarding federalization and militarization of state and local police functions. https://t.co/yWDXDwD7mZ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 28, 2025

The trigger? Trump’s increasingly aggressive use of federal power to dominate local law enforcement. Obama shared a New York Times interview between columnist Ezra Klein and journalist Radley Balko titled “Trump Is Building His Own Paramilitary Force.” The former president told his millions of followers that the interview “provides a useful overview of some of the dangerous trends we’ve been seeing in recent months regarding federalization and militarization of state and local police functions.”

Balko, a longtime critic of heavy-handed policing, did not mince words. He argued that Trump is essentially building a “personal army,” pointing to federal takeovers in Washington, D.C., and the deployment of thousands of California National Guard troops to Los Angeles during protests over Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

“What we’re seeing now are the tactics, operations and policies that, over the last 20 years, I refrained, or tried to restrain myself, from warning about because it would sound too unhinged,” Balko told Klein. “So what we’re seeing is this massive increase in aggressiveness and brutality, in response to a crisis that is completely of Trump’s own making.”

Obama’s remarks reflect a sharp departure from his post-presidency playbook. For years, the former president tried to keep his commentary on Trump muted, often framing his critiques in broad terms about democracy, decency, and governance. But the gloves now appear to be off. By amplifying warnings of a budding paramilitary force, Obama is signaling that, in his view, the stakes could not be higher.

It is not just the issue of militarization. Obama has also been wading into broader political battles, including the issue of gerrymandering. Just this week, he voiced support for California Governor Gavin Newsom’s challenge to congressional redistricting efforts in Texas. “Republicans are trying to redraw congressional district lines to keep their grip on Congress in the midterms and beyond,” Obama wrote on X Thursday.

The escalation highlights a larger trend: Obama, once reluctant to clash directly with his successor, now seems determined to put his stamp on the national debate. Critics of Trump say the timing is urgent, pointing to new examples of federal crackdowns that have left civil liberties advocates rattled. Trump supporters, meanwhile, are dismissing Obama’s comments as political theater designed to rally Democrats.

Either way, Obama has made it clear that he’s no longer on the sidelines. The man who once campaigned on hope and change is now sounding an alarm siren, warning Americans that the danger isn’t theoretical anymore. With his latest broadside, the feud between Trump and Obama has gone from simmering tension to a very public war of words, and there’s no sign either side is backing down.