Obama Shreds Trump in Fiery Rallying Cry to ‘Fight Back’

Barack Obama isn’t holding back. In a fiery 30-minute Zoom call with Texas state Democrats, the former president tore into Donald Trump’s push for an aggressive mid-decade redistricting of Texas, warning it was a dangerous move to tilt democracy in the GOP’s favor.

Speaking to members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, who skipped town earlier this month to stop Republicans from reaching a quorum, Obama delivered a blistering pep talk that mixed outrage with strategy, urging the lawmakers to “fight for” the nation’s democratic principles.

I am so proud of the @TexasHDC and the work that they’ve done. Their willingness to put themselves on the line to highlight the current assault on our democracy has set an example for what all of us have to do. https://t.co/jA2giVOMW1 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 15, 2025

The group of Democrats fled to Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts to block a vote on the new congressional maps, which Trump has been publicly pushing to redraw now rather than after the next census. The plan, according to Democrats, would give Republicans an extra five seats in next year’s midterm elections and help lock down control of the House.

Obama, without mentioning Trump’s name, slammed the administration’s broader tactics, from gerrymandering to voter suppression, attempts to overturn election results, politicizing the Department of Justice and military, and even militarizing cities.

“These are trend lines that remind us this precious democracy that we’ve got is not a given,” Obama warned. “It’s not self-executed. It requires us to fight for it. It requires us to stand up for it.” He accused Republicans of recognizing their policies are unpopular and resorting to “fixing the game” by drawing maps that splinter Democratic voters or pack them into one district to reduce their influence. “That’s not fair,” he said flatly. “That’s not how democracy is supposed to work.”

With just six words, Gavin Newsom torches Trump for moving President Obama’s official portrait to a restricted area of the White House where it can’t be seen by the public. Newsom: “Small men hide from history’s giants.” pic.twitter.com/oqJeZ1S39C — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 13, 2025

The meeting was as much a rallying cry as it was a tactical briefing. Obama, who has largely kept a low profile since Trump returned to office, made it clear that redistricting is an issue he’s ready to go to bat over.

Later this month, he’s set to headline a high-dollar fundraiser on Martha’s Vineyard for his former attorney general, Eric Holder, whose National Democratic Redistricting Committee is financing campaigns and legal battles to stop Republican map-drawing in Texas, Ohio, and other red states.

Holder, who joined Obama on the call, updated the lawmakers on what his committee was doing in other states to counter GOP gerrymandering. According to ABC News, he and Obama praised the Texas Democrats for their actions, with Obama calling himself “grateful” for their willingness to take bold steps.

Barack Obama appeared on a Zoom call today with FBI-identified pedophile symbols visible in the background. During the call, he joined Texas House Democrats in their fight against what they called an “assault on democracy.” pic.twitter.com/qYVPyCqFZu — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) August 15, 2025

He credited them with inspiring blue states like California to respond and explore ways to offset Republican mid-decade redistricting. “Because of your actions, because of your courage, what you’ve seen is California responding, other states looking at what they can do,” Obama told the caucus.

Texas Rep. Gene Wu, chair of the state’s House Democratic Caucus, said the members were “especially excited” to have Obama in their corner. He told ABC News that the former president’s involvement showed Democrats nationwide understood what was at stake in Texas.

“President Obama’s support shows the whole country is watching—and Texas House Democrats won’t be silenced by bullies,” Wu said. On social media, the caucus called it an “honor” to have Obama’s backing.

Obama ended the meeting by telling the lawmakers he was “so proud” of their stand, praising their willingness to “put themselves on the line.” But the fight is far from over. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to arrest, fine, and even try to remove the Democratic lawmakers from office.