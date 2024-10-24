Barack Obama Captivates Detroit Rally by Rapping Eminem's Song—And No One Can Stop Talking About It

Former President Barack Obama electrified the crowd at a recent campaign rally in Detroit when he did something unexpected—he rapped. At the event, Obama was nervous to follow none other than hometown icon Eminem, who set the stage for him with a powerful introduction. Inspired by Eminem’s signature hit Lose Yourself, Obama embraced the moment and said, “I gotta say, I have done a lot of rallies, so I don’t usually get nervous, but I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem."

Obama made an appearance in Detroit, reciting Eminem’s lyrics to the delight of the star-struck crowd. This is the state of politics in 2024.



Give them bread and circus and they will never revolt. 🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LPuGMyiRt4 — IG: RahiemShabazz (@rahiemshabazz) October 23, 2024

As per The Guardian, Obama seamlessly transitioned into rapping the iconic lines, “I notice my palms are sweaty. Knees weak, arms are heavy. Vomit on my sweater already, mom’s spaghetti. I’m nervous, but on the surface, I look calm and ready to drop bombs, but I keep on forgetting!” To this, the crowd roared with excitement. The moment was lighthearted yet memorable, with Obama humorously waving off the cheers as he pretended to walk away, only to return to the podium to complete his rally duties.

Obama raps “Lose Yourself” at a Detroit rally after being introduced by Eminem 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/5EBNiHJU4H — Heart of the streetz 🩶 (@HOTS_twt) October 23, 2024

Eminem, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, has long been involved in political activism and used his platform to encourage voters to make their voices heard. At the rally, he urged, “I think it’s important to use your voice. I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution, or what people will do if you make your opinion known. I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld.” Eminem has released several songs criticizing Trump.

Intriguingly, he called him a 'f—-g loose cannon,' in a 2016 diss track and various other notable mentions in 2017 and 2018. Obama didn’t shy away from criticizing Trump, either. During his speech, he recalled Trump’s infamous claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election, citing the chaos it sparked, including protestors demanding to ‘stop the count.’ Obama’s biting remarks suggested, “Donald Trump couldn’t accept losing … there is absolutely no evidence that this man thinks about anybody but himself.” Obama further said, “You’d be worried if Grandpa was acting like this,” alluding to Trump’s erratic behavior and apparent desire for unchecked power.

As per the reports of HuffPost, while the crowd in Detroit was undoubtedly thrilled by Obama’s rap performance, not everyone might have been equally entertained. Enter Jimmy Fallon, who couldn’t resist poking fun at the former president’s surprise rap skills on The Tonight Show. Fallon humorously speculated, “I saw that last night in Detroit, former President Obama campaigned with Eminem…And he recited a few lines of ‘Lose Yourself.’ That’s right. The crowd loved it. While Sasha and Malia were like, well, we lost our votes.” Fallon tried to imply that Obama’s daughters were cringing at their dad’s unexpected rap debut.