Barack Obama Called Out Nancy Pelosi for Endorsing Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama was furious to learn that Nancy Pelosi quickly decided to endorse Kamala Harris. Her betrayal of endorsement came just one day after Joe Biden stepped down as the presidential candidate.

For the 2024 election, President Joe Biden decided to step down from his democratic nomination after the backlash and pressure from the Democratic Party which cited his old age and his performance during the Presidential debate with President Donald Trump.

Upon his decision to back off, he then endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor and this decision was met with overall support and enthusiasm of the Democratic Party.

During that time, Barack Obama did not want the vice president to be the Democratic nominee. Instead, he wanted to follow a process to find the right one. This news has come to light after Jonathan Karl’s new book, “Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign that Changed America” was released.

In the book, he revealed the details of their heated conversation. Obama felt disappointed after he learnt about the endorsement. According to a source, the Obamas weren’t happy, he said, “What the f[-] did you just do?”

Pelosi replied to Obama, “That train has left the station.” Obama was surprised by the endorsement, as the two had been in regular communication about Biden dropping out soon. Biden had a weak debate performance against Trump before he decided to drop out.

Obama and Pelosi did not want Kamala Harris:

Natasha Zouves: “Do you agree that Obama and Pelosi did not want Harris?”

Lindy Li: “I know they didn’t. It’s not a matter conjecture for me. I know they didn’t. She said it was fine that I went on air to encourage President Biden to… pic.twitter.com/cfKVJ75epp — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 2, 2024



And who can forget his uncomfortable interview with George Stephanopoulos? Biden also called Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin” at the NATO summit. He also called Harris “Vice President Trump,” adding to the declining mental health rumors.

So he had to step down from the presidential race. This behaviour is similar to Trump’s when he forgets names or forgets what he was going to say. The duo agreed that the nomination should not be just handed to Harris but should be given after due diligence.

Jonathan Karl mentioned that Obama and Pelosi argued over this, while they had agreed not to make any endorsements. When Pelosi quickly endorsed Kamala, Obama was disappointed. Karl wrote in his book, “the former president wanted to know what had happened. Why had Pelosi issued a statement endorsing Harris so soon? Hadn’t he and Pelosi agreed days earlier that party leaders anointing the vice president as Biden’s replacement would be a mistake?”

Another source clarified that Obama was not angry, but he was irritated with the endorsement. A source close to Biden revealed Obama did not want to endorse Kamala because he thought she wouldn’t win.

Not just Obama, but Pelosi’s husband was shocked by her endorsement. Later, many came forward to endorse Kamala because they did not have any other choice. Karl stated, “No other candidates had stepped forward – Kamala Harris was it. The only thing Pelosi could do was try to help her win the election.” Therefore, Obama also went on to endorse Kamala after the initial hesitation. They may have to do it again as Harris isn’t done with politics.