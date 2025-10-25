‘I’m Not Done’: Kamala Harris Drops Major Hint About Future Presidential Run

Kamala Harris just cracked the door to 2028, and she did it with five pointed words, “I am not done.” In a BBC interview set to air Sunday, the former vice president said she is keeping the option of another White House run open, pitching herself as a lifer in public service who refuses to be boxed in by polls or pundits. “I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it’s in my bones,” Harris said via CNN, a line that reads like a campaign teaser and a personal credo rolled into one.

Harris didn’t make an announcement, but she made the subtext clear. Asked if America would see a woman in the Oval Office in her grandnieces’ lifetimes, she said yes, then admitted it could “possibly” be her. It’s her strongest signal yet that she might launch another campaign in 2028 following her loss to Donald Trump in 2024.

When asked about her low polling numbers among Democrats, Harris brushed it off. “If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office, and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here,” she said, stressing that her political career has always been about defying expectations.

The former vice president also used the interview to double down on her warnings about Trump’s governing style. Harris said her previous predictions about his “authoritarian tendencies” have proven right, arguing that he has “weaponized the Department of Justice” and other federal agencies against critics. She pointed to the recent suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after comments about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s death, saying Trump “couldn’t endure criticism from a joke and attempted to shut down an entire media organization in the process.”

Harris didn’t stop there. She also called out business leaders and institutions that she says have been too quick to bend to Trump’s authority. “There are many that have capitulated since day one, who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant,” she said. “I believe for many reasons, including they want to be next to power, because they want to perhaps have a merger approved or avoid an investigation.”

While she emphasized that no decision has been made, Harris made it clear she’s not ready to fade from political life. Her recent media appearances and upcoming book tour have fueled speculation that she’s testing the waters for another national run. With name recognition, fundraising connections, and historic significance on her side, she remains one of the most prominent Democrats on the national stage.

Of course, challenges remain. Harris continues to divide Democrats—some see her as the future of the party, others as a symbol of its missteps in 2024. Still, her resilience and refusal to exit the conversation suggest that she’s not done fighting.

For now, Harris is keeping her cards close. But her message was unmistakable: she’s not finished, she’s not discouraged, and she’s not stepping aside. “I am not done,” she said. And in Washington, that sounds a lot like the start of something.