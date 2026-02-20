‘Bald-Faced Lie’: Rep. James Comer Slammed for Claiming Epstein Files ‘Completely Exonerated’ Trump

Rep. James Comer made a statement regarding President Donald Trump, and many Fox News viewers have strongly disagreed with it. On Thursday, February 19, Comer appeared on Sean Hannity’s show on the network and shared his views on various high-profile investigations.

The conversation specifically focused on Trump’s exoneration in the Epstein case. Comer stated that Democrats were only concerned about the documents related to the late sex offender as they believed they could implicate the president.

“The Democrats didn’t care about Epstein until someone mentioned that Donald Trump may have been involved,” he said.

This is a bold face lie. Comer is going on national television and lying to the American people. This is absolutely shameful. But I guess I shouldn’t expect anything different from Republicans and Congress. They’re all shameful. — RJ Riley💙🇺🇸💙 (@RJR1225) February 20, 2026

As Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Comer claimed that the millions of documents released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) have “completely exonerated” Trump of any wrongdoing linked to Epstein.

He said, “But what we’ve seen is a lot of, honestly, unfinished business, with respect to Epstein and the crimes that he and Maxwell committed, and potential co-conspirators, and holding people accountable.”

Many viewers did not take Comer’s comments positively, and they took to social media to share their reactions on social media. “James Comer goes on Hannity to declare Trump ‘completely exonerated’ from Epstein. Not a court. Not a jury… A Republican congressman on Fox News at 10 p.m.,” a user said.

Another wrote, “The more they say he’s exonerated, the more we don’t believe it.” One user said, “This is a bald-faced lie. Comer is going on national television and lying to the American people. This is absolutely shameful. But I guess I shouldn’t expect anything different from Republicans and Congress.”

Trump on the arrest of former prince Andrew: I’m the expert because I’ve been totally exonerated. I think it’s a shame. To me, it’s a very sad thing. I’ve been totally exonerated. pic.twitter.com/gN4LA8EjqT — Acyn (@Acyn) February 19, 2026

“That is not what we’ve seen,” another user wrote. The backlash followed Trump’s comments on the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after allegations of misconduct in public office.

While on Air Force One, the president was asked, “The former Prince Andrew arrested by the police there… Do you think people in this country, at some point, associates of Jeffrey Epstein will wind up in handcuffs?”

Trump responded by saying, “Well, you know, I’m the expert in a way, because I’ve been totally exonerated.” He added, “It’s very nice. I can actually speak about it very nicely. I think it’s a shame. I think it’s very sad. I think it’s so bad for the royal family.”