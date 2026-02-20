Bad Bunny Spotted With Ex-Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri in Brazil After Super Bowl Show Success

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – famously Bad Bunny for short – was just spotted in São Paulo, Brazil with jewelry designer, Gabriela Berlingeri.

Coming off his spectacular Super Bowl Halftime Show, Bad Bunny is on tour. He just made a stop in São Paulo, Brazil, where he was spotted smiling and having fun with his former girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri. Judging from the video, the couple is happy and smiling, but does this mean they are back together again?

Bad Bunny y Gabriela Berlingeri hoy en São Paulo, Brasil. 🇧🇷❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/TOwjcJtMgZ — Bad Bunny Fan Info (@badbunnynetwork) February 19, 2026

Bunny and Berlingeri dated from some time in 2017 to 2022, and while they split, they still collaborated on music. Bad Bunny has referenced Gabriela in several songs and she was featured on his 2020 track, “En Casita,” and also featured in the 2022 music video for “Tití Me Preguntó.”

Meanwhile, since the split, the couple has remained “best friends,” according to Bunny. Gabriela has attended many of his concerts on his latest Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour. Moreover, the jewelry designer also supported the rapper at his historic and spectacular Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performance.

That show was one of the most epic Super Bowl halftime shows for a long time, despite certain people objecting to the show’s Spanish language, including Donald Trump.

So, judging by all this time together on Benito’s current tour, and her support at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, does that mean the couple are officially reunited? Well, Gabriela did make a post on Instagram, announcing they are back together and happy and smiling about it.

After years of close friendship, the couple seems to have the perfect fit. Meanwhile, Benito and Gabriela will continue on the road for his string of shows in São Paulo. Whether she will accompany him on the rest of the tour is currently unknown, but it is quite the tour for her if she does.

The Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour takes the Puerto Rican superstar on a true adventure. Next stop, Sydney, Australia, followed by Zurich, Switzerland, before Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio gets to spend plenty of time in Spain, performing in two classic cities, Barcelona and the capital city of Madrid. Hopefully, Gabriela will be along for the ride.

For those who missed the Super Bowl Halftime Show, it was a truly spectacular and perfectly choreographed adventure, taking the audience on a tour of the sugar cane fields of Puerto Rico. As a matter of interest, the sugar cane was a bunch of actors dressed for the event, ready to move at any moment for a different scene.

Benito took those at the Super Bowl, and those watching from home on a true adventure while he brought a part of his home to the major event at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. While Donald Trump and many other Republicans complained about the lack of English in the show, and many didn’t realize that Puerto Rico is a United States territory, the rest of the world thoroughly enjoyed it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAMMYS (@grammys)

Not to forget, Bad Bunny also made a killing at the Grammy’s with an award for the Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos.