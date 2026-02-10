Bad Bunny Backlash Costs Reality Star Much More Than She Anticipated

Bad Bunny made history with his energetic, all-Spanish Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday. However, his celebration of Puerto Rican tradition angered many. The latest on the list is Jill Zarin, an original member of the Real Housewives of New York City.

Zarin went on an angry rant on her Instagram, criticizing Bad Bunny for performing entirely in Spanish. However, what she couldn’t predict was that it would cost her a lot more than just being slammed by social media users.

In a now-deleted 75-second video posted on Zarin’s Instagram, she criticized Bad Bunny and called him a bad performer. She commented, “Now we all agree, I agree, and I’ve said it before, that it was the worst halftime show ever. It’s 250 years that we’re celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish.”

She then took a jab at him for not considering those who don’t know the language, “Seriously, I didn’t understand. I don’t speak Spanish. I would have liked to have known the words he was saying.”

Zarin also hinted at Bad Bunny’s “ICE OUT” statement at the Grammys. She was visibly furious at the NFL for choosing Bad Bunny to perform the halftime show and accused them of tapping into a bigger political moment and allowing the singer to choose all people of color crew members for the performance.

“To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing,” she added, “I think it was a political statement—and I’m not taking a side one way or the other—I just do. I think it was an ICE thing. And I just think that the NFL sold out, and it’s very sad because this was 75 years. Shame. Shame.”

Zarin also proceeded to attack Lady Gaga, who made a special appearance during the Puerto Rican star’s performance.

“Lady Gaga got a facelift. I didn’t recognize her. I literally had to Google her face to see who it was cuz we all couldn’t agree who it was,” she said, mocking her appearance.

Jill Zarin says we all agree that Bad Bunny had the worst Super Bowl halftime show. Umm no, sorry Jill, I disagree. She went on to say she did not think it was appropriate for the performance to be in Spanish. Puerto Rico is part of the United States whether Jill Zarin likes it… pic.twitter.com/7XQq3RQqGZ — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) February 9, 2026

Soon after posting it, the reality TV star deleted the video and also closed comments on her account. Blink49 Studios, the Real Housewives of New York City’s production studio, removed her from the show’s anticipated reunion program, The Golden Life, E! News reported.

They released an official statement that read, “In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life. We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.”