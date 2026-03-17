Back to the Future Actor Matt Clark Dead at 89 After Surgery Complications

Back To The Future and Grace Under Fire actor Matt Clark has reportedly passed away, according to USA Today. The reason for his death was confirmed by his wife, Sharon Mays, who said that the 89-year-old star faced complications after a back surgery.

Clark died in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. His daughter Aimee Clark, a producer, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. However, a representative was not immediately available to provide an official statement.

Born in November 1936, Clark was married three times – Erica Lann from 1958-65, to Carol Trieste in 1968, and then to Sharon Mays, from 2000 until his death. According to Deadline, the star was survived by Mays, sons Matthias, Jason, and Seth, daughter Aimee, nine grandchildren, and a great-grandson.

Through several movies and TV projects, Clark had given memorable blockbuster performances on-screen. The late actor began his career in 1964 with the film Black Like Me. His second film was Walter Mirisch’s Best Picture Oscar-winning classic In the Heat of the Night, starring Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger. Soon, he also ventured into TV shows, and simultaneously extended his credit list with remarkable success.

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“Farewell to Matt Clark, who brought memorable performances to the big screen, including Back to the Future. pic.twitter.com/tapqIaBk5c — Jean Frost (@Je_rost) March 16, 2026

His other films include Jeremiah Johnson, The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid, White Lightning, and The Outlaw Josey Wales. His other works include Brubaker, Some Kind of Hero, Honkytonk Man, Back to the Future III, 42, and A Million Ways to Die in the West.

He also guest-starred on multiple television series, including Bonanza, The Waltons, Kung Fu, Little House on the Prairie, Dynasty, Magnum, P.I., Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Grace Under Fire, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, Walker, Texas Ranger, and the extremely successful 1983 miniseries The Winds of War.

However, before stepping into the showbiz world, Clark served in the army for two years, then attended George Washington University. He then joined a local Washington, D.C., Theatre Group to master his skills better.

Matt Clark — whose acting career spanned decades in film and TV working alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest stars — has died. Read more: https://t.co/B159eSlHaW pic.twitter.com/YYMP4Fa0ZE — TMZ (@TMZ) March 17, 2026

Besides being an actor, Matt Clark also directed the 1988 film Da and episodes of the TV series CBS Schoolbreak Special and Midnight Caller. In addition to this, the star also wrote the 1970 film Homer.

Nevertheless, with a career spanning five decades, Clark established himself among Hollywood’s finest through his compelling portrayals and enduring character work.